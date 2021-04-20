Mayor Reynolds, new city council with female majority officially take office

Reynolds said he worked with Kabat closely over the last two weeks since being elected to work towards a smooth transition, and called that collaboration an "extraordinary gift."

As for first things on his agenda, Reynolds has already indicated he does not have a 100-day plan, but instead wants to focus on a broader set of issues.

"Honestly I don't have a number one. I have a number one through 22, and that really is, it's less of one thing at a time and more a bunch of things that are going to be on my desk every single day that I have to deal with, and kind of keep those, all at super high priority level," Reynolds said.

Kabat adjourned his final meeting just before the new officials were sworn in, thanking current, past and incoming council members and city staff, his family and the city for the support during his eight years in office, while offering advice to the incoming leadership.

"We all look forward to your stewardship and guidance on behalf of our fair city. We're all rooting for you to succeed and to lead our community to greater heights of inclusion, compassion and prosperity for all residents," he told Mayor Reynolds.

During his final remarks as mayor, Kabat emphasized collaboration and encouraged officials to listen and heed to the advice of city staff.