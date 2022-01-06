Mayor Reynolds says search for bridge housing site continues, homelessness still a priority

In a statement sent to media Thursday afternoon, La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds emphasized that addressing the growing issue of homelessness in the community continues to be a priority.

"Regardless of any current or upcoming setbacks, as mayor of the city of La Crosse, I will not rest until we reach the goal of ending homelessness in our community," Reynolds said, calling it a "moral obligation" to support society's most vulnerable.

Reynolds specifically noted in the letter that the city and La Crosse County continue to search for a property to build bridge housing after their first choice was sold to another bidder.

The groups made an offer to purchase the La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce building located on La Crosse Street next to city hall.

"A week later, the Chamber of Commerce accepted a higher offer with fewer contingencies. This was a reasonable and prudent business decision," Reynolds said. He said the sale has not "changed the ultimate goal" of ending homelessness in the community.

The search for an "appropriate property" continues, Reynolds said, which would serve as temporary housing options for those transitioning from homelessness.

But it's not the only plan in motion, Reynolds said in his letter. Housing vouchers, adding mental health and addiction treatment options, coordinating social services and developing more housing continue to be other solutions.

"In the short term," Reynolds said, "city staff will identify immediate safe shelter solutions for the spring when winter housing services are set to end at the Econo Lodge."

About 100 people were staying at the hotel when the city first began leasing it out in November.

