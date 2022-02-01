Meet the candidates running for La Crosse School Board in the Feb. 15 primary

Editor’s note: This is the second part of a two-part series introducing the eight candidates for the La Crosse Board of Education. The first part was published in Monday’s Tribune. To view all the candidate Q&As, go to lacrossetribune.com.

There are eight candidates vying for three seats on the La Crosse Board of Education, and voters will narrow them down in the Feb. 15 primary.

Two incumbents, Juan Jimenez and Dawn Comeau, are running for another term, while the remaining six candidates are newcomers that come from a variety of backgrounds including parents and one college student.

Six of the candidates will move on to the April 5 spring election.

The Tribune asked each of the candidates a series of questions about the race and their platforms. Their responses are below:

Merideth Garcia

Age: 48

Education: Ph.D., English & Education, University of Michigan; M.A., English Literature, Middlebury College; M.Ed., Curriculum & Instruction, University of Texas at Austin; B.A., English, University of Texas at Austin

Occupation: Assistant professor of English at UW-La Crosse

Political experience: None

Why have you decided to run for La Crosse Board of Education, and what experience sets you apart?

I prepare young people to become teachers in our community, and I care deeply about the experience of students, staff and teachers. Serving on the La Crosse School Board would be my way of advocating for meaningful learning environments supported by the necessary resources.

I specialize in trauma-informed pedagogy, which I implemented as a high school English teacher in Austin, Texas, in the wake of Hurricane Katrina. Given the scale of the pandemic, my early training has become more relevant than I ever imagined possible. More recently, my work has turned to the research and practice of sustainable teaching, which is built on the belief that students receive the best education from instructors who are supported enough to thrive in their personal and professional lives.

In 2020, the board voted to phase out the district’s school resource officer program. Do you support continuing with that plan or would you like to bring SROs back?

I’ve worked in public high schools with SROs and have seen some build genuine rapport with students. I’ve also read research about the negative impact that SRO programs have on marginalized communities, and I would like to see data collected on our local SRO program before changing any policies that the current board has put in place. My sense is that budgeting for mental health resources would ease the burden on police who are currently operating as first responders in situations that would be more properly addressed by people in social services with mental health or restorative justice training.

What would you change about the school district’s pandemic policies?

Teachers, parents and students overwhelmingly prefer in-person learning, and I have been impressed by how the school district has managed to keep students in school in spite of community spread and overwhelmed hospitals. Common sense precautions like masking and staying home when sick protect our ability to keep students in school. I’d be interested in exploring ways to address the substitute crisis and to provide respite for teachers who are currently teaching their own classes and covering for colleagues who are out quarantining, often while trying to balance their commitment to teaching with their commitments to family members who may be at risk of serious complications if exposed to COVID (for example, very young, elderly or immunocompromised individuals).

Jake Williams

Age: 19

Education: Current UW-La Crosse undergraduate

Occupation: UW-L committee chairperson and full-time student

Political experience: None

Why have you decided to run for La Crosse Board of Education, and what experience sets you apart?

My age uniquely qualifies me to serve on the La Crosse Board of Education. I have a deep understanding of issues that current K-12 students face, and I have firsthand experience as a lifelong public school student (including during COVID). Older candidates will bring their own attributes to the table, but they’re likely to be further removed from the classroom environment/student life than I am. I’ll translate this into effective policy, because my No. 1 priority is to provide students with a high quality education! In addition to my youth, my time as a UW-L committee chairperson has given me experience in overseeing a public budget, using parliamentary procedure, and bridging gaps between students and educational administrators.

In 2020, the board voted to phase out the district’s school resource officer program. Do you support continuing with that plan or would you like to bring SROs back?

Student safety should be one of our district’s most important concerns in 2022, and I think every member of our community can agree that violence has should not be anywhere near a place of learning. In certain instances, that might mean that SROs and local police are needed to respond to a threat or situation in one of our schools. In general; however, we need to ensure that we aren’t treating K-12 like criminals. An SRO presence in our schools could have serious unintended (and potentially negative) consequences instead of ensuring a safer learning environment. At the end of the day, all members of the La Crosse Board of Education will have to be willing to approach the conversation about SROs in a frank, good faith manner, and I promise to do exactly that.

What would you change about the school district’s pandemic policies?

A motivating factor of why I am in this race is because the La Crosse Board of Education needs leadership that is committed to keeping students in the classroom (with safety measures in place, of course). Ensuring a safe, in-person learning environment for our students and teachers is critical. I have a lot of experience with virtual education throughout the course of COVID-19, and I think that it typically falls short of what our community members deserve from their school district. At the most basic level, we can’t expect elementary and middle schoolers to be able to teach themselves! Similarly, we can’t expect parents to stay home from work every day to make sure their child is attending class. As a member of the School Board, I will work hard to make sure we take COVID seriously while keeping students healthy.

Kimberly Krejchik

Age: Not given

Education: Physician assistant, certified

Occupation: I worked as a physician assistant for almost 12 years in the areas of Urgent Care, Family Medicine and Internal Medicine. I am a mother of two daughters, 11 and 17.

Political experience: I served as president of the PTO for two years

Why have you decided to run for La Crosse Board of Education, and what experience sets you apart?

I decided to run because I don’t like what I am seeing being taught to our children and want to affect change. The school district is focused too much on trying to divide our children rather than showing them what they have in common. Teachers are being forced to create equity lessons rather than being allowed to focus on the basics which is needed. Our local math and reading comprehension scores are below the state average, therefore, that should be teachers’ focus. Parents send their children to school to learn sharing, cooperation, and the skills of math, history and reading. There is no accountability for our students, they need deadlines and consequences for not turning in homework or misbehaving in class. We should be holding all our students to a high standard and encourage them to succeed.

I think that the fact that I am a parent and community member who wants to see our children succeed is all that is needed.

In 2020, the board voted to phase out the district’s school resource officer program. Do you support continuing with that plan or would you like to bring SROs back?

I support the school resource officer program. They form positive connections with the students. Students are more likely to talk to their SRO if they run into a problem because of the established relationship. I think they play a vital role in our schools for safety and the education they provide.

What would you change about the school district’s pandemic policies?

I don’t think it should be the unilateral decision of the superintendent. There has been no accountability for his dictates. I think the school boards should have been more involved making sure we were truly doing the right measures for the children. I have been to two school board meetings where the children have come in to talk about mental health. The students are not okay with what is being put upon them, but no one wants to look at how the COVID policies could be contributing to them.

Kent Stein

Age: 40

Education: M.S. in EHS Management from the Rochester Institute of Technology; B.S. in Marine Science from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy; A.A.S. Paramedic Tech from Western Technical College

Occupation: Medical communications

Political experience: None

Why have you decided to run for La Crosse Board of Education, and what experience sets you apart?

As a father of young children, I view education as one of the most important opportunities you can give a child. To give each child the best chance to take advantage of this opportunity, we have a responsibility to ensure an environment that is safe, teaches objective truth, and works directly with parents who are entrusting schools with their most valuable possession. The trends I have seen on a local and national level have been moving counter to those principles and I want to help bring education back to these foundational principles.

In 2020, the board voted to phase out the district’s school resource officer program. Do you support continuing with that plan or would you like to bring SROs back?

I do not support that plan and am strongly in favor of bringing SROs back into our schools. Having worked in EMS alongside law enforcement with direct experience of the demands currently placed on our public safety systems, the minutes of response time added by not having an officer present at the school canmake a very real difference to life and safety. In addition, the SROs working for La Crosse PD are exemplary people of integrity that are servants of their community. Having them in the schools provides excellent role models for our kids and builds a positive relationship with law enforcement early on dramatically decreasing chances of negative interactions later in life.

What would you change about the school district’s pandemic policies?

Policy should reflect solid research based on underlying data that is objective unbiased. Families and teachers should have the choice to wear a mask if they so desire, but the current data from the WHO and the CDC indicate that children are the lowest risk group for all variants of COVID. With vaccines widely available, those that are eligible have the choice to receive them, both student and teacher alike. Kids learn best in person. Parents and teachers should be able to freely choose the measures they take against COVID.

Editor’s note: Federal, state and local health agencies recommend masks as an effective and science-backed way to limit the spread of COVID-19.

