Meet the candidates running for Onalaska School Board on April 5

Four candidates are running to fill three seats on the Onalaska School Board on April 5.

Three incumbents are running for re-election, including current board president Ann Garrity. Clerk Brian Haefs and treasurer Shawn McAlister are also running.

The only newcomer, Erik Archer, has alerted the district he is no longer running in this race, but his name will remain on the ballot.

The Tribune asked the candidates a series of questions about their platforms. Below are their responses.

Brian Haefs (i) Age: 63

Education: Master Degree in Servant Leadership from Viterbo University, BS in Business from University Wisconsin-La Crosse

Occupation: Operations Manager

Political experience: Onalaska School Board member for 13 years

Why have you decided to run for the School Board and why do you think you’re the right candidate for the job?

I am humbled to be able to serve the students, staff and community of Onalaska for the last 13 years. My tenure has helped navigate the uncertainty during the pandemic and to continuously strive to fulfill our mission-To work together to ensure high levels of learning for all.

What is your number one issue and what actions do you want to take on addressing it if elected?

Continuous improvement. Onalaska is a great School District. My personal goal has been and will be to challenge the status quo to continuously improve.

Shawn McAlister (i)Age: 47

Education: BS Hospitality & Tourism from UW Stout & MA in Servant Leadership from Viterbo University

Occupation: Vice President of Operations with Premier Hotel Properties, Inc. & Adjunct Instructor at Western Technical College

Political experience: Onalaska School Board since April 2019 and various committees through the City of Onalaska

Why have you decided to run for the School Board and why do you think you’re the right candidate for the job?

After three years on the Board, I’m excited to be able to play a role in such a high functioning school district. I’m very proud of our schools and the teachers that serve.

What is your number one issue and what actions do you want to take on addressing it if elected?

Taking action and supporting the efforts of our teachers and administration that are currently overcoming the effects that the Pandemic had on our district in terms of achievement and mental health.

Ann Garrity (i)

Age: 55

Education: Bachelor’s degree in Social Work from UWL

Occupation: Special Education paraprofessional

Political experience: I have been on the Onalaska Board of Education for 15 years.

Why have you decided to run for the School Board and why do you think you’re the right candidate for the job?

I have decided to run for re-election because I remain passionate about the importance of education in our community and I believe I have served the district well in my tenure on the Board.

What is your number one issue and what actions do you want to take on addressing it if elected?

The mission of the School District of Onalaska is to work together to ensure high levels of learning for all. History shows that all stakeholders working together toward this common mission coupled with a commitment to continuously improving is what makes our district outstanding. I plan to continue that collaborate approach should I be re-elected.

Erik Archer

Age: 43

Education: BA in History, MA in Business and Organizational Security Management

Occupation: Active Duty Army Officer

Political experience: None. I am finishing my 21st year in the Army and military leaders are forbidden from running for political officers. We are loyal to the constitution, not political parties.

Why have you decided to run for the School Board and why do you think you’re the right candidate for the job?

I chose to run for the School Board because the Army ingrained in me a desire to serve. Serving on the School Board allows me to leverage my strategic planning, operational experience, and leadership skills to benefit our community and our students. But, I will be the first candidate to tell you that, as of right now, I am not the right person for the position. I believe that school boards should be apolitical. The pursuit of educational excellence transcends political entrenchments. After placing my name on the ballot however, the Army informed me that local school boards are still considered political positions and so I am no longer campaigning. If I win, I will not accept. This time. I retire in September and will run thereafter because I believe the above and the criticality of the issue below.

What is your number one issue and what actions do you want to take on addressing it if elected?

I arrived in Onalaska after a three-year assignment to the National Military Command Center within the Pentagon. Already selected for Battalion Command, my tour here was supposed to last one year before I moved to Louisiana. I knew almost immediately that our community was my family’s forever home. I changed my Army plans and my career to stay here in our community. One of the main reasons was and is the excellence evident in our school system. Our teachers care deeply about our children. They are invested beyond educational outcomes and the walls of their classrooms. But, I see an imbalance in the excellence we enjoy and the incentives we provide to retain and attract such talent. My number one issue would be to analyze our teacher’s pay and incentives as compared to other districts and explore ways to better compensate educators for their effort and results. I’ve spent 21 years serving on teams. Recognition is a key component of high-performing teams and it isn’t fair for us to count on teachers having an internal sense of reward and not seek to incentivize their excellence. Great teachers walk the halls of our schools. Are we doing enough to keep them? Are we doing enough to attract them? I believe if you talk to teachers and study salaries, the answer is no. I feel an imbalance in what our community receives from teachers and what we give to teachers and my concern is that left unaddressed, the excellence we’ve enjoyed will erode as teachers depart and find Onalaska as less competitive for their families. Teachers and administrators—we see you. The effort you put in. The additional work that came your way because of COVID that you worry is now just a new normal. As a parent, I am deeply grateful. As someone that could help create change, I want to be sure you are adequately recognized and compensated for this tremendous effort. Personally, because I feel guilt at how much we benefit from your efforts and how little we give in return and professionally, because I see a danger 7-10 years down the road when our best teachers departed and new ones look elsewhere. We need to invest in this excellence we enjoy.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.