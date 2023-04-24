TOMAH — Monroe County Circuit Court Judge Rick Radcliffe is the recipient of the State Bar of Wisconsin’s 2023 Judge of the Year award.

The award recognizes an outstanding circuit court judge who has improved the judicial system during the past year by his or her leadership in advancing the quality of justice, judicial education or innovative programs.

The State Bar celebrates this award and others annually at the Member Recognition Celebration June 14-15 at the Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee.

Radcliffe followed his father, Robert Radcliffe, into the legal profession. Robert Radcliffe was a district attorney in Jackson County before serving 18 years as Jackson County Circuit Court judge.

Rick Radcliffe graduated in 1990 from the University of Wisconsin law school. He started his private practice in Tomah, where he stayed with the same firm in the same location for 27 years. His practice began with several different areas of the law before he concentrated on civil cases.

He was appointed judge in 2017 by Gov. Scott Walker to succeed retiring judge David Rice. Two years into his judgeship, he spearheaded efforts to establish a drug treatment court in the county. He has also participated in training sessions on how DNA and digital devices are used as evidence in criminal cases.

“Every judge I work with in my district is deserving of this award,” Radcliffe said. “This award should really go to all those who have helped me become a better judge.”