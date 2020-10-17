Monroe County Republicans hold 'Back the Badge' rally

SPARTA — Sparta Police Department chaplain Jeff Skinner recalled viewing the charred remains of a Minneapolis police building in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death while in police custody.
“One of the things I saw was how discouraged (police) were,” Skinner said “Everyone had turned their backs on them. Their law enforcement administration had forgotten them … the community had turned against them. It was a lonely, lonely place to be.”
Skinner spoke to a rally of roughly 100 people gathered for a “Back the Badge” rally Saturday organized by the Republican Party of Monroe County. The rally began at Recreation Park in Tomah, where vehicles adorned with American flags and flags endorsing President Donald Trump formed a caravan for the 17-mile trip to downtown Sparta.
Speakers delivered strong support for law enforcement and led chants of “back the badge.”
Skinner told the crowd that police officers across the country are “facing a lot of criticism they don’t deserve.”
“They’re moms and dads, they’re husbands and wives, and they’re just like you,” he said. “We cannot let them down. We must support them.”
Monroe County District Attorney Kevin Croninger said police officers are critical to protecting the constitutional rights of citizens.
“If we defund the police, we lose the people who are standing up for our constitutional rights on a daily basis,” Croninger said. “People don’t understand the value of law enforcement in protecting our rights.”
Croninger didn’t mention any candidates in the Nov. 3 election by name but said “when making choices at the ballot box in a few weeks, think about who is going to help support law enforcement, who is going to support the men and women in uniform and who isn’t, and vote accordingly.”
State Sen. Patrick Testin, R-Stevens Point, criticized police reforms offered by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and legislative Democrats. He described their proposals, such as banning no-knock search warrants, as “wrong, reckless and dangerous for law enforcement.”
He also condemned proposals to “defund” the police.
Support Local Journalism
“If we don’t have police, who is going to protect us in our most dire time of need?” Testin asked. “We shouldn’t be having any conversations about defunding the police. We should be funding them more.”
Darrel and Vanessa Boyles of Tomah attended the rally with their two children. Darrel Boyles said he wanted “to support the members of the police force. They’re out here to serve and protect us and keep our families safe.”
He expressed support for the Trump-Pence ticket and said the upcoming election is “the most important we’ve had in the past 50 years.”
“The Democrats are talking about getting rid of police forces and taking protections away from law-abiding citizens,” he said. “It’s embarrassing to hear some of the talk that’s coming from Wisconsin.”
Boyles said mechanisms to keep law enforcement accountable already exist through citizen police commissions.
Sparta police chief Emilee Nottestad told the crowd she had never seen a rally like this during her 20-year law enforcement career. She said she appreciates the support law enforcement officers receive in Monroe County.
“We are very fortunate to work here in Monroe County,” she said. “I hope we continue to earn your trust and respect. Your support means everything to us.”
In a separate interview, Nottestad said there has been little change in how local citizens are interacting with police officers since Floyd’s death and the nationwide debate over law enforcement tactics. She oversees a department of 21 sworn officers.
“We invest a lot in the training of our officers, and we’ve been a progressive department for many years — way ahead of anything that’s required,” she said. “We have a great relationship with our community.”
Nottestad said she viewed the “back the badge” message as nonpartisan and that politics doesn’t play a role in how local police departments are run.
“It’s not our job to come down on any side of politics,” Nottestad said. “Our job is to remain neutral, gather facts and remain that neutral party.”
