Monroe County Republicans hold 'Back the Badge' rally

“If we defund the police, we lose the people who are standing up for our constitutional rights on a daily basis,” Croninger said. “People don’t understand the value of law enforcement in protecting our rights.”

Croninger didn’t mention any candidates in the Nov. 3 election by name but said “when making choices at the ballot box in a few weeks, think about who is going to help support law enforcement, who is going to support the men and women in uniform and who isn’t, and vote accordingly.”

State Sen. Patrick Testin, R-Stevens Point, criticized police reforms offered by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and legislative Democrats. He described their proposals, such as banning no-knock search warrants, as “wrong, reckless and dangerous for law enforcement.”

He also condemned proposals to “defund” the police.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“If we don’t have police, who is going to protect us in our most dire time of need?” Testin asked. “We shouldn’t be having any conversations about defunding the police. We should be funding them more.”

Darrel and Vanessa Boyles of Tomah attended the rally with their two children. Darrel Boyles said he wanted “to support the members of the police force. They’re out here to serve and protect us and keep our families safe.”