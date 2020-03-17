More alternate-side parking tickets in La Crosse issued this winter

The La Crosse Police Parking Utility issued 5,000 more alternate-side parking tickets this winter season than last year, according to a statement they issued on Tuesday.

A total of 12,055 of those tickets were first offenses or warnings — which are $0 — and 6,308 were second offenses. At minimum, this added up to about $94,000 in fines.

According to La Crosse police officials, this increase is due to technology advancements, increased staffing and citizens not paying attention to the ordinances.

"We have more people available," said police Capt. Jason Melby. "Last year we were still hiring and trying to get people in the door."

"I can't attribute it to one single thing."

Any first alternate-side parking violations in a year are just warnings, and don't include a fine. A second violation or anything further are $15 fines.

"The number of warnings ... is almost twice as much as the number of people who were actually cited with a dollar amount," Melby said, "People should be well aware of ordinances when they get their second citation."

Last year, the city issued only 13,314 tickets during the winter alternate-side parking season.