More ATV routes near Bangor being considered by La Crosse County Board

More county routes for all-terrain vehicles, or ATVs, could be added near Bangor if approved by the La Crosse County Board next month.

A change to a county ordinance would add three new ATV routes and was approved by the Public Works and Infrastructure Committee Tuesday night and the Executive Committee Wednesday morning.

Authorized routes allow for ATV drivers to travel along designated county roads with other vehicular traffic.

The county is currently considering adding a route along County Hwy. U from the Bangor village limits east to the Rockland village limits, along County Hwy. B from Bangor village limits east to County Hwy. J, and along the entire length of County Hwy. JJ.

This will be in addition to more than a dozen other ATV routes already authorized throughout the county.

ATV operators are required to obey speed limits and other road rules while using the county's routes, which are enforced by local law enforcement. They are required to drive on the "extreme right side" of the paved portion of the road, not on the shoulder, ditch or right-of-way.

Anyone under the age of 18 riding or driving an ATV must wear a helmet.

The new ATV routes will be introduced to the La Crosse County Board next week, and will be voted on by the board next month.

