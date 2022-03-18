More funding for roads and bridges, La Crosse Center coming from county

La Crosse County will use an unexpected revenue surplus to fund additional road and bridge projects this year.

That's after the La Crosse County Board approved the move at its meeting Thursday night, allocating about $2.3 million to projects that have been already designed and were waiting in the queue.

This funding emerged after the county expected to see a decrease in sales tax in 2021 from the pandemic. But sales tax actually increased last year, creating just under $4 million of surplus revenue.

Some of that will go towards debt reduction, but the remaining will be used towards infrastructure.

Seven additional design projects and two construction projects can now be completed in 2022, which, according to the resolution, will help reduce future infrastructure costs.

There is currently a total of $119,573,509 of road and bridge projects in the county's five year capital improvement plan, and $76,367,742 in projects that are currently unscheduled.

This surplus funding will be used to complete design projects for bridges at County Highways G, M and O for a combined $240,000, and roadway designs at County Highways OT, M, ZM and NN for $560,000.

For actual construction, $300,000 will be spent at County Highway VP and $1.2 million at County Highway TT.

The board also approved using contributing an annual $225,000 for maintenance at the La Crosse Center.

This funding would still need to be added to the 2023 budget and wouldn't be locked-in until that is adopted in November, but officials said it was a worthwhile expense because of the regional impact the center has.

"It's a beautiful facility and it's a major economic engine for the whole area," board chair Monica Kruse said.

Some supervisors were cautious about the funding as the city looks into the possibility of turning the management of the La Crosse Center over to a private company, with some wondering if maintenance costs shouldn't be part of that potential contract.

La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds reminded the group that the city is in early stages of investigating whether private management of the center could be advantageous, and that it would only be pursued if it was beneficial.

The city hasn't received any proposals yet, Reynolds said, and he had no group in mind for the job. But he reassured the board that the maintenance funds would be put to good use.

"We are pledging to do the necessary accounting to make sure that all of these funds are well accounted for," Reynolds said.

Others said that the county representative that now sits on the La Crosse Center Board would help keep supervisors in the loop on budgetary matters.

Facelift for Hillview

The first project the county will spend its American Rescue Plan Act funding on will be a new facility for the Hillview Health Care Center.

The board approved using $5 million from the county's nearly $23 million in ARPA funds to build a new, 48-bed community based residential facility. The county had categorized its funds into project areas, but aside from small COVID-related expenses, this is the first official greenlight on the funds.

Officials have called the new facility a "complete reinvention" of the Hillview campus, and will allow for more long-term care, which has been on the rise.

Construction on the project could begin as early as this fall and has an anticipated completion day of early 2024.

