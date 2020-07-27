More severe COVID-19 cases in La Crosse County a 'warning sign' for the fall

Some see this slow start to a trend in severe disease as nothing to be alarmed about, since other areas are seeing more deaths and hospitalizations than La Crosse.

But officials urge against that mentality.

“I know that that individual didn’t have to die,” Cutts said of the La Crosse County man in his 70s who passed away from complications of COVID-19 earlier this month.

“COVID can kill,” she said, adding that the man was not in an assisted-living facility and had no underlying health conditions, also noting that young people are dying from the disease, too.

Recently, too, officials are understanding that even those who survive the disease are sometimes battling it for months, and are seeing long-term health effects including severe lung damage, increased risk of stroke and blood clots.

“Just because somebody doesn’t die, doesn’t mean that they’re free and clear,” Cutts said, who said that for every person who dies from COVID-19, up to 20 people survive with complications.

“It’s a good thing that there aren’t that many right now, and we want to keep it that way,” Cutts said. “Don’t take a success that we have now as evidence that we don’t need to be proactive.”