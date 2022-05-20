More than 1,400 properties participating in La Crosse's first 'No Mow May'

La Crosse's first year of allowing residents to skip mowing their lawns in the month of May has been a success, staff told the Board of Park Commissioners on Thursday night.

According to Leah Miller with the city's Park, Recreation and Forestry Department, there are 1,434 properties in the city registered for "No Mow May."

"I was expecting 400, 500 maybe for our first year, so we've really blown it out of the water," Miller said.

This new initiative gives La Crosse residents a free pass on mowing for May and gives pollinators — such as bees and butterflies — a boost when they emerge from hibernation. Manicured lawns don't give pollinators much sustenance to go off of, but letting the lawn flower with dandelions, clover, violets and other lawn weeds can give them spring food to flourish.

Many other communities around the state also launched their own programs this year, and Wisconsin has gained national attention for the sustainable initiative that's blossoming around the state.

In La Crosse, more than 10% of the city's residential lots are participating in the initiative. The city even ran out of its yard signs and had to reorder a batch. Not every yard participating currently has a sign, though there are some now available again for those still wanting to pick one up.

Miller said the program has been "really rewarding," and that the response from the community has largely been positive.

"We've had a lot of positive feedback, phone calls, emails, and I think relatively few complaints over the last three weeks," she said. "Usually we hear more on the complaint side than we do on the positive side."

The city has provided residents with education about what to do as the month of May comes to a close.

If someone decides it's time to mow, the city is specifically asking them to measure the approximate height of the grass and the date to use in a survey.

It's recommended to reduce the height of your grass incrementally over two weeks, and residents have until June 14 to bring their lawns down to city compliance level.

A weed-whacker can be used to trim, otherwise make sure the lawn mower's deck is set to the highest setting and the blades are sharp.

Grass should also be dry on the day of mowing, and mowing can be alternated between front and back yards to preserve the tall grass throughout the month.

The city also recommends storing your yard sign to be reused next year, otherwise it can be returned to city hall or recycled.

Grass clippings must be cleared from any public sidewalks or roads. Clippings can be used in garden beds as fertilizer or weed prevention, or they can be dropped off at the Isle La Plume Yard Waste and Brust Site, located at 2000 Marco Drive.

Wondering how to support pollinators after No Mow May is finished? The city recommends that residents can plant pollinator gardens that use native flowering plants, avoid chemical or non-organic pesticides, and provide sources of water and mud, such as puddles or birdbaths.

The city is hopeful to keep No Mow May around for next year, and Miller said an analysis of the program is coming sometime next month.

