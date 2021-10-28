More than $300,000 in outside requests added to county budget, including for PFAS

The La Crosse County Executive Committee approved a number of outside funding requests to be added to the budget, including aid for the PFAS crisis on French Island, legal counseling for evictions and more.

This adds just over $300,000 to the county's 2022 budget, which will still get a public hearing and a final vote from the La Crosse County Board in November.

The committee reviewed eight requests from nonprofits, municipalities and businesses at a special meeting Wednesday evening. The group sent some of them to be considered for American Rescue Plan Act funding or to be discussed at a later date.

Funds to help begin tackling the PFAS contamination in the town of Campbell was the biggest allocation the committee approved Wednesday, and it drew some debate from officials.

The town specifically requested a total of $125,000 to help fund a feasibility study into long-term solutions for the island, where at least 500 private wells have been confirmed to be contaminated with "forever chemicals" knkown as PFAS, and thousands of residents are currently using bottled water each day instead of their own taps.

$25,000 would directly fund the study, while the remaining $100,000 would help the town take whatever first steps following the study, such as a site investigation into a possible new water source for the island.

But some officials — while agreeing that the funding was a no-brainer — were unsure about approving the latter half, largely wondering if funding for next steps should come when those are more clearly identified and in a larger lump sum.

La Crosse County administrator Steve O'Malley said that the county, with the town and the city of La Crosse, has recently applied for a federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant to help rebuild some roads and water mains on French Island, and the awards will be announced later in November.

"Should we wait until we see if we receive the grant and then if we are granted a certain amount, maybe the ask needs to be even larger?" said supervisor Kim Cable, a sentiment several officials echoed.

But others said that the grant will only make a small dent in the solution to this large-scale environmental issue.

"What we're looking at here especially on French Island is a public health and an infrastructure problem of a magnitude of — well, it's hard to fathom. It's well over $20 million. It could be $60 million to resolve getting safe drinking water to the residents of the town of Campbell," said supervisor Margaret Larson.

The RAISE grants are matching dollars that would require the municipalities to split the bill. The different groups have requested $16.8 million to rebuild parts of County B on French Island, including installing new water mains under the road.

Larson cautioned that while the county's match funding under the grant would be about $4 million for the actual road repair portion, the town of Campbell's share for the water infrastructure would be about $1 million — almost half of the small municipality's total operating budget.

"Just to lay pipe between two to three miles. And there's 10 times that in terms of roads on the rest of the island that would need to have water mains installed," she said, adding there were "different degrees" of magnitude when it came to the funding for different groups.

Larson said that about 90% of Campbell residents are currently using the bottled water being provided by the state, and emphasized that this could be the reality for the island for years before a long-term solution can be found.

The solution itself will be large, too, she said, saying that roughly three possible solutions have been identified, but that all of them include installing new water mains on nearly 20 miles of road.

"The public health issues are so great and the needs of the people on French Island are so great. I mean imagine having not being able to grow your own vegetables because you can't use the water even, or to bathe your baby or to drink," said supervisor Maureen Freedland. "We need to participate in this at the forefront to make sure that this goes down correctly later on."

The committee approved the full funding request on the condition that the $100,000 be a contingency fund that would only be released with additional approval by county officials.

Also approved in outside requests was $30,000 for the next two years each to help launch a project providing legal support for those facing evictions or other housing problems.

The program would mirror a similar one in Milwaukee, which Cable said was "successful," and it would specifically provide legal support for low income households and marginalized residents who typically cannot afford a lawyer to help with a housing issue or a possible eviction.

Cable, who oversees housing and community services at Couleecap Inc., said that landlords are "stepping up" their evictions since the pandemic-era moratorium was lifted.

"With some legal interactions with landlords we hope to mitigate these evictions from going through because we know that once a household has an eviction on their record, then it makes subsequent housing options even more impossible sometimes," Cable said.

This would just be seed money to get the program rolling, Cable said, saying that Milwaukee's version has reached a point of becoming self-sufficient.

The funding was approved unanimously by the committee.

In addition, the committee approved $30,000 to help support the feasibility study into the La Crosse County Historical Society museum, $75,000 to support new branding and improvements at the Omni Center and $75,000 for improvements at the Coulee Region Business Center.

Some requests, such as support for expanded food services to the elderly through the Hunger Task Force, funding for Downtown Mainstreet, Inc., and possible support for an American Legion building, were referred to be considered for ARPA funding. Others were referred to the next Executive Committee meeting on Nov. 3.

All of these funding requests will need to get a final stamp of approval with the full 2022 budget on Nov. 8.

