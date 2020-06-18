Most of $500k cuts from La Crosse parks to come from summer employees, facility closures

Budget cuts made in the La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department shouldn't result in any full-time layoffs, officials announced at Thursday night's Board of Park Commissioners meeting.
The department was tasked with trimming $500,000 from its current budget as the city faces a major recession in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The parks department was asked to make the second largest dollar amount in reductions of the city's $4.42 million cut, behind the library, which cut $525,000 from its budget, resulting in 15 layoffs and more furloughs.
"While half a million dollars is a lot of money, we do understand that we need to take our turn in this, we need to play our part," parks director Jay Odegaard said.
Officials announced that $400,000 of its cuts will be made to "limited-term salaries," which includes things like lifeguards for its pools and coaches for spring and summer sports.
The city will also save money from closing some of its park facilities — many of them closed anyway as a result of the pandemic, like all three of the city pools. Cutting utility, electric, gas and water bills off from those facilities will save more than $50,000.
"While our revenue is reduced, the offset with the expense reduction will greatly allow us to hopefully maintain our staff and our programming in the coming months," Odegaard said.
Officials did announce that it would be closing the South Side Senior Center for the remainder of the year to cut costs, as well. All of its aging services will be held out of Black River Beach Neighborhood Center and the Myrick Center, instead.
Other small changes will include moving some contracted work in-house, including updating the city's mowing schedule. Park facilities will now be mowed every 10 days, rather than every seven.
"Those are just some of the things that aren't going to be the same," Odegaard said.
The department will offer some modified in-person programs for the summer, like nature camps, T-ball and tennis lessons, with capacity limits, illness policies and cleaning protocols.
"Clearly, we're not going to have the programming and everything else we normally would," Odegaard said.
"Our plan is that hopefully when this opens up, and we're shooting for fall, we'll be able to open things back up, move forward and be able to offer the traditional programs," he said.
