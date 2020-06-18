Most of $500k cuts from La Crosse parks to come from summer employees, facility closures

The city will also save money from closing some of its park facilities — many of them closed anyway as a result of the pandemic, like all three of the city pools. Cutting utility, electric, gas and water bills off from those facilities will save more than $50,000.

"While our revenue is reduced, the offset with the expense reduction will greatly allow us to hopefully maintain our staff and our programming in the coming months," Odegaard said.

Officials did announce that it would be closing the South Side Senior Center for the remainder of the year to cut costs, as well. All of its aging services will be held out of Black River Beach Neighborhood Center and the Myrick Center, instead.

Other small changes will include moving some contracted work in-house, including updating the city's mowing schedule. Park facilities will now be mowed every 10 days, rather than every seven.

"Those are just some of the things that aren't going to be the same," Odegaard said.