MTU employees picket for raise

Municipal Transit Utility employees represented by Amalgamated Transit Union Local 519 picketed the Grand River Station yesterday afternoon demanding a 4.5 percent yearly pay increase from the city.

Representatives of the city of La Crosse and Local 519 are negotiating a new contract after the last two-year contract expired at the end of last year. The city has offered a 3 percent yearly raise, said Todd Strasser, bus driver and Local 519 president and business agent.

The protest comes after nearly three years of COVID-19, bringing additional challenges -- and additional relief funds -- to the city's public transit service. In the same time period, pay increases for MTU management jumped 14 percent.

"Three, four years ago we were heroes. We moved people in this city during the pandemic knowing we have people with COVID on our bus," said Strasser. "There is money out there for real frontline workers. We are in the frontline every day."

Along with the increased exposure to COVID as frontline workers, transit workers in La Crosse and across the nation are facing long overtime hours. MTU drivers last year racked up nearly 7,000 hours in overtime, said Strasser.

"That's people who have to be in the seat. Who took those seats? Those guys did. Why? Because if there's not a man in the seat, we don't have service here in the city of La Crosse," said Strasser. "We all pulled together."

La Crosse's transit workers also contend with verbal and physical assaults by passengers and residents. In November, a passenger was arrested for spitting on an MTU driver and using racist slurs. In the past two months, a driver who had returned to work after a year was physically attacked outside of the transit center, said Strasser.

Given the difficulty of the job, transit employees are increasingly turning to generous offers from the private sector. Retirement of older bus drivers is also adding pressure to staffing.

It's a trend reflected in other cities across the region, said Strasser. The Milwaukee County Transit System eliminated 10 bus routes and reduced the frequency of two routes this year.

"We're competing with every other [commercial drivers license] place that is looking for help right now with a $20,000 sign-on bonus," Strasser said. "When we start not having enough drivers, that's when routes get cut. That's when your grandma can't go up to the grocery store, your uncle, we can't haul him to the VA."

MTU Director Adam Lorentz and Mayor's Office Communications Coordinator Kristen Lueth said they could not comment on the topic because the negotiations are ongoing.

If a collective bargaining agreement is not reached between the city and the transit union, the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission will resolve the dispute. Under Wisconsin law, public sector unions like the ATU cannot legally strike.

"We live in this community, we move this community and let's come together and get a deal done," said Strasser.

In the past two years, MTU management pay increased 14 percent through two city-approved raises, the first specifically for MTU management and the second for employees not represented by a union.

The federal government provided the La Crosse MTU with around $8 million through the 2020 CARES Act and the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. With the increased federal funds, La Crosse residents paid 21 percent of the MTU's budget in 2021.

In 2026, the MTU is slated to receive $3.5 million a year from the federal government alone.

The picketing coincided with a postponed press conference where La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds was scheduled to speak to kick off Transit Equity Days, a week of programming dedicated to the appreciation of local public transport. The event, hosted by MTU and La Crosse Area Transit Advocates. is rescheduled for Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Rides on MTU buses are free this week, and other Transit Equity Days events will continue as scheduled. A display at Grand River Station highlights local historian and former bus driver Terry Hicks' history of Local 519 and other La Crosse area labor unions.

