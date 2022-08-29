Myrick Park playground, Fire Station No. 4 among La Crosse's $39 million project budget

From playgrounds and fire stations, street repairs and city hall renovations, the city of La Crosse is looking at spending just over $39 million in projects next year.

This total is slightly up from the first draft of the capital improvement projects (CIP) budget, but it is still the smallest in several years. The City Plan Commission approved the CIP on Monday with few changes.

The CIP budget now heads to the Finance & Personnel Committee on Thursday, where Mayor Mitch Reynolds said he is expecting a few minor changes to be made. After that, it will head to the city council next week for approval.

The project budget is just a slice of the city's overall operating budget, which is approved and adopted in November.

On the 2023 project budget is the next phase of the Kids Coulee Playground in Myrick Park, which will cost $750,000.

The city just broke ground on phase one last week, refurbishing the existing wooden playground equipment. Phase two will include additional equipment, including the possibility of a zip line, more slides and refurbishing the band shell performance area.

In total, the playground revamp is expected to cost just over $1 million.

Additionally, the city will prioritize building its new Fire Station No. 4 on the North Side next year.

The most expensive project on the budget, the city anticipates spending about $4.4 million to build the new facility.

After historical concerns, the blueprint of the new fire station has been altered slightly to now sit adjacent to the original 1940 structure, rather than replace it. But the scope of the project is still relatively the same, officials have said.

This project budget has grown slightly since first introduced in June. It was originally proposed at $28.8 million.

Some of the additions that caused the price tag to grow include a remodel of city hall's fifth floor, money to implement the new ADA transition plan, more trees for downtown and a new Badger Hickey Park shelter. A handful of street projects were both added and removed from next year's spending as well.

City hall's remodel will largely make room for a growing IT Department. It will also help with storage, staging and training, according to the budget details. It's expected to cost $700,000.

The city will also replace Badger Hickey Park's existing shelter, which was built in 1974 and is currently not in compliance with FEMA floodplain requirements. The new shelter will cost $85,000.

And downtown, the city will invest $850,000 in improving the tree canopy as according to the Downtown Master Plan. This will help reduce stormwater runoff, improve air quality and lower surface temperatures, in addition to calming traffic and making downtown more pedestrian friendly and aesthetically pleasing.

Just over a dozen community members wrote letters in support of trail improvements throughout the city, asking for funding to be included on the project budget.

Reynolds said that through the city's new ranking system for the budget, the item was deemed to be more routine maintenance rather than annual projects, and will instead be addressed using operational funds.

"We're hoping to see actual capital projects directed towards those funds in the future. Because it's certainly highly beneficial — as all of these letters say — highly beneficial for our community to expand the opportunities for trail usage. But they need to be capital projects instead of routine maintenance," Reynolds said.

"But it is being addressed, just to be clear," Reynolds said.

This small growth in the project budget comes as the city is facing a big uphill battle with its overall budget.

In June, it was identified that the city was facing a roughly $4.2 million revenue gap, as expenses climb but sources for new funds are scarce.

The city's Board of Estimates will meet on Sept. 6 to review the operating budget.