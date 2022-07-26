n La Crosse Common Council

The city of La Crosse is currently accepting applications for candidates to fill a vacancy recently left on the La Crosse Common Council.

Earlier this month, council member Justice Weaver of District 5 announced he was resigning due to personal health issues.

The city is hoping to fill the vacancy by Sept. 8, and the candidate would serve the remainder of the term, to April 18, 2023.

District 5 currently encompasses a small portion of the city surrounding UW-La Crosse. Its boundaries are roughly between West Avenue, La Crosse Street, Myrick Park Lane, Campbell Road and State Street. The boundaries will shift slightly for the April elections due to redistricting.

Any candidate appointed to the seat must meet the requirements to serve on the city council, including living in the district they represent.

Those interested in representing District 5 on the city council can send a letter of application stating their desire to serve and qualifications to the city clerk's office at 400 La Crosse Street, La Crosse, Wisconsin 54601.

Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19.