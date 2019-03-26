Nancy Proctor is seeking a sixth term as Holmen’s village president. To get it, she’ll need to defeat a familiar and formidable challenger.
On Tuesday, voters will choose between the 79-year-old Proctor and the 47-year-old Patrick Barlow, who sits on the La Crosse County Board and is an administrator at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Proctor said she and her staff have done a lot of good for the village of Holmen in recent years -- from building parks to attracting new businesses -- and that she’d like to keep that momentum going.
“I’ve been at it for 10 years, and I’ve got some ongoing projects that I’d like to see finished,” she said. “There are a lot of businesses ready to come in, a lot of homes ready to be built.”
Barlow said he would take a more proactive approach in running the village, whose population has nearly tripled in the past 30 years. He would use data, he said, to help bolster and streamline village services, including the police and fire departments.
“As more residents and businesses come in, you’re going to have more calls for service,” he said. “We need to find ways to fund, staff and equip these departments, so they can better meet the needs of our residents.”
As Holmen’s population continues to climb, village leaders are working to ensure that its businesses and infrastructure keep pace with the boom.
Proctor pointed to two projects -- a bridge over Halfway Creek and the development of a north-end TIF district -- as especially impactful.
The Halfway Creek bridge, planned for 2020, will improve access to and from the Remington Hills neighborhood.
The TIF district, meanwhile, is already home to a new memory-care facility and even newer apartments, and there are a couple businesses, Proctor said, with plans to move in.
“There’s stuff going on all over, and it’s our job is to keep up with it, keep services at the level they need to be at to keep everyone happy,” she said.
Barlow expects that Holmen’s population will continue to grow -- and quickly. It was at 9,000 during the 2010 census, and could hit 13,000 in the next 10 or so years, he said.
Building community gathering places, like parks, he said, will be just as important as attracting new businesses.
“You’d like enough businesses where people don’t feel the need to go to La Crosse or Onalaska not just for basic purchases -- milk and eggs -- but for clothing and other items,” he said. But the village also needs “parks and greenspaces, places for neighborhoods and communities to come together. We want to keep that community-friendly culture.”
Proctor, a former office manager at a concrete company in La Crosse and longtime public servant in Holmen, said the voters she’s spoken with seem content with the village’s direction. They haven’t raised many issues, she said.
“A lot of the people seem very happy,” she said. “The village has a lot to offer our children and families.”
Barlow, the assessment coordinator at UW-L and a Holmen resident since 2006, said two themes have emerged from his conversations with voters.
They’re concerned about roads, he said, especially about cars passing through town at unsafe speeds.
They also have designs on a park, not for themselves or their children, but for their dogs.
“Every third door I’ve knocked on, there’s a furry friend at the door, barking at me,” he said. “I think a dog park is something that's worth exploring.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.