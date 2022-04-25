Nancy Vander Meer to seek re-elect to state Legislature (copy)

State Rep. Nancy VanderMeer, R-Tomah, announced Monday she will seek re-election in the 70th Assembly District, which covers portions of Monroe, Jackson, Wood and Portage Counties.

Vander Meer has served in state legislature since 2015 after defeating incumbent Democrat in the Amy Wruwink in the November 2014 election. She won her most recent re-election campaign in 2020 by a two-to-one margin.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to serve the hard-working and principled residents and families of the 70th Assembly District," VanderMeer said The tremendous, sustained support from local community members residing throughout the district and from a variety of backgrounds and professions is humbling."

Vander Meer serves as chairperson of the Assembly Committee on Rural Development, a position she's held since the 2016 legislative session. She also serves as the vice-chairperson of the Assembly Committee on Veterans and Military Affairs and as a member of the Assembly committees on Agriculture, Consumer Protection, Health, Labor and Integrated Employment (vice-chair), Mental Health, and Tourism.

She was also appointed to serve on the Small Business Regulatory Review Board and the Special Committee on Trade and Supply Chain during the current legislative session.

