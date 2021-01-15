National threats prompt shutdown of Indiana Statehouse, General Assembly

"We have a lot of work to do this session on behalf of Hoosiers, but the safety of every person in the Statehouse is always our number one priority," Bray said.

In Northwest Indiana, state Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, said following the announcement of the Legislature's temporary shutdown: "This is a very sad day in our country."

As of Friday, Hoosier officials had not gone as far as leaders in other states by boarding up Statehouse windows.

Officials said the Indiana National Guard is on standby, but not actively deployed around the government center complex.

The Indiana State Police earlier this week said it is monitoring the potential for violence and coordinating with federal and local partners on intelligence gathering and any necessary response.

"While we do not speak to specifics as they pertain to operational and security measures, we are prepared to provide the necessary security for the Statehouse and its adjacent campus," said ISP Captain Ron Galaviz.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department similarly is working in tandem with state and federal law enforcement agencies ahead of Inauguration Day.