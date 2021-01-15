National threats prompt shutdown of Indiana Statehouse, General Assembly

The state of Indiana is shutting down until Thursday its government complex in Indianapolis, including the Statehouse, and the General Assembly will not meet next week due the high number of threats against governmental entities across the country.
The governor's office announced Friday there have been no credible threats against the Statehouse.
But state offices and the Legislature are locking their doors ahead of Wednesday's inauguration of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden out of an abundance of caution following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of outgoing Republican President Donald Trump.
"The safety and security of our state employees and the Hoosiers who use our state services are always top of mind," said Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.
"After an evaluation with public safety leaders, we have decided to err on the side of caution and close the state government complex to the public. Hoosiers will still be able to access essential state services online, on the phone, or in-person at branches around the state."
The governor said he will deliver his annual State of the State address, as planned, at 6 p.m. Region time Tuesday.
The speech, usually given during a joint meeting of the Indiana House and Senate with nearly all top state officials in attendance, already was scheduled to be a virtual event this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Holcomb also said he's moving his weekly COVID-19 press conference to 1:30 p.m. Region time Thursday, instead of providing the usual Wednesday afternoon update on Indiana's coronavirus response.
Legislative leaders said they've decided to cancel all legislative activity for the week, including committee meetings and chamber sessions, and staff will work remotely until instructed to return to the Statehouse.
State offices and the General Assembly already were scheduled to the closed over the weekend, as well as on Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. national holiday.
"This decision was made out of caution and in the best interest of everyone involved in the legislative process," said House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers.
"Public gatherings are a critical component of our democracy, and I pray that any demonstrations are peaceful and respectful of the incredible privilege we all have as Americans to make our voices heard."
Senate President Rod Bray, R-Martinsville, said he trusts the caution recommended by Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter, and his team, will keep everyone safe.
"We have a lot of work to do this session on behalf of Hoosiers, but the safety of every person in the Statehouse is always our number one priority," Bray said.
In Northwest Indiana, state Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, said following the announcement of the Legislature's temporary shutdown: "This is a very sad day in our country."
As of Friday, Hoosier officials had not gone as far as leaders in other states by boarding up Statehouse windows.
Officials said the Indiana National Guard is on standby, but not actively deployed around the government center complex.
The Indiana State Police earlier this week said it is monitoring the potential for violence and coordinating with federal and local partners on intelligence gathering and any necessary response.
"While we do not speak to specifics as they pertain to operational and security measures, we are prepared to provide the necessary security for the Statehouse and its adjacent campus," said ISP Captain Ron Galaviz.
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department similarly is working in tandem with state and federal law enforcement agencies ahead of Inauguration Day.
"We are aware of the reported social media chatter and will remain focused on monitoring all available intelligence over the coming days and weeks. Officers will continue to have a visible presence at any planned demonstrations in our community and are prepared to intervene should violence or property damage occur," IMPD said.