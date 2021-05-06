Neighbors clash during discussion on possible new daytime resource center near downtown

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Others hesitant about the project wondered why it couldn't be located elsewhere, including in other communities throughout the region, though some countered that by saying there was more of a need in La Crosse and that it already serves as a hub. Officials and partners of the project did say, though, that they have reached out to surrounding communities and will begin working with them on these issues.

Several neighbors were in support of the project, saying it would make them feel proud of their neighborhood, it would benefit kids to see adults seeking help, and pointed out the stigma that surrounds the housing insecure and marginalized communities.

"I was actually looking to move out of here, and resigned my lease when I heard that this was something that was possibly going to be here because it made me think: 'My neighbors care deeply about one another,'" one woman told the group Wednesday.

"That changed my mind about leaving, because I wasn't feeling a super strong sense of community," she said.

"I think it can be very powerful for us all to stand up as neighbors and say that the people in this neighborhood support each other, no matter what needs they have," said another neighbor.