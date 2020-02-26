Biking around La Crosse will become a bit easier starting this April, after it was announced the city will launch a new bike-share program.

The program will offer for-rent pedal bikes at eight locations around downtown that can be rented out for 30 minutes at a time.

The program has been named "Drift," a nod at the Driftless Region and also made to sound a bit like the ride-share company, Lyft.

"It's a community resource," said Jacob Sciammas, vice president of La Crosse Neighborhoods Inc., one of the groups spearheading the program. "We want to create a community."

Bicyclists can purchase a $5 daily pass, $10 monthly pass, $25 season pass or $60 annual pass that would allow them unlimited 30-minute rides for that allotted time.

"We're trying to make the bikes available to as many people as possible," Sciammas said, noting the program encourages short bike rides. "If you think about how small our community is, it's hard to imagine riding a bike for 30 minutes."

Riders can also rent the bike for just a ride at a time. Although the hourly rate was yet to be confirmed, it's expected to be about $1.

To rent a bike, riders would use an app on their phones called Colony. There, they can purchase a pass, lock and unlock the bike, pause the ride for a break, locate available bikes and find docking stations to park at the end of their ride.

This initial launch of Drift will include about 40 bikes at eight stations scattered around downtown, including Riverside Park, the public library, Belle Square and Western Technical College.

The bikes will not be motorized, but they will have GPS sensors and a locking system aimed to deter theft.

"They're developed to be very specific to this use," Sciammas said, noting they don't anticipate a lot of theft, "so the bicycle wheel, the handlebar, the bike seat is not going to be very valuable for other bikes."

All bikes will need to be docked at one of the racks after a ride, and if brought home or taken, the user will be charged and the bike will be located and returned.

It's yet to be determined if the operational hours of the program will adapt with college campuses in mind, but Sciammas said they're open to the idea of closing the rentals overnight, noting that the stations are all scattered between college campuses and the downtown bar scene.

"We're just gonna have to respond to issues as they come up," he said. "We really want them to get well-used, but we want it to be protected."

Safety is the backbone of this whole program, Sciammas said, saying he hopes it produces a positive biking community in the city.

"I think if we can get people out and riding," he said, "people will take notice that this can be an amazing place to ride our bike if we keep making necessary improvements."

"More bikes on the road makes it safer for more bikes on the road."

