New city maps narrowly pass committee with concerns that county 'strong-armed' city

The city of La Crosse's new aldermanic district map is one vote away from being approved, but a narrow vote out of committee signals that the future of the new map is uncertain.

The Judiciary & Administration Committee approved the maps on a 3-4 vote Tuesday night, two of those opposing votes coming from council members who would be displaced by the new maps.

The new maps largely mirror those already drawn by La Crosse County, keeping its supervisory districts "coterminous" with the city's aldermanic districts, or sharing the same boundary. This helps eliminate voters going to multiple polling places for different elections, a top priority of officials leading the redistricting process.

Officials have stated they aren't "in love" with the current maps, but found they were a compromise given the condensed timeline caused by late census data amid the pandemic.

Council member Chris Kahlow, who is one of three members who would be moved out of their existing districts with the new maps, voted against the resolution saying the county implemented unfair guidelines for the city.

"I don't feel that the city Redistricting Committee had enough time and were somewhat strong-armed into making a decision that maybe we weren't all comfortable with," Kahlow said.

"We really didn't have a choice," she said. "We really had to go along with the county."

Kahlow called to keep the aldermanic districts as they currently are, and said she plans to speak at a public hearing held by the county next Monday, Nov. 8, about the new maps.

Council member Mackenzie Mindel, who served on the Redistricting Committee, reissued a sentiment that the new maps were the best compromise in a tough situation.

"The position that we're in was such that if we feel that the city district needs to shift just a little bit for the city and for the neighborhoods to remain intact, and the current district lines to remain intact, it could potentially decrease the voter access amongst the county," Mindel said.

"I wish I could vote against this, but I personally feel like I am unable to," she said.

The committee struggled with the idea of choosing between coterminous lines and unseating colleagues for some time, ultimately deciding that voter accessibility and confusion was most important.

"This proposed plan does unseat three incumbents, which none of us are excited about, but it is the lowest criteria for redistricting. So I just want to make sure that the public knows that, that we can't make decisions based on unseating incumbents even if we wanted to," Mindel said.

City staff said it worked with the county to work out new maps that wouldn't alter aldermanic district so much, but stated that none fit under the county's self-imposed standard deviation — a percentage of how populations differ from district to district. State and federal regulations allow for up to 10% of a difference, but the county aimed for a lower 2%, staff said.

Mindel said other options "truly were worse."

"In a lot of ways, we were kind of forced to do, to try and accept the boundaries that were given," said city planner Tim Acklin.

"But just given the shortened time frame, due to the requirements the county has set upon themselves for deviation, and just due to what the rules are on population restrictions and amounts and wards and everything else," he said, "there was a variety of factors that had worked into it."

Mayor Mitch Reynolds was not so quick to put the blame on the county.

"I peg it directly on the federal government and the length of time that it took to complete the census, and whoever was in charge of that in 2020. That is where I would put that blame, personally," he said.

"This is what we're stuck with, and you can certainly vote against this, but I would strongly recommend against it," Reynolds said.

Kahlow still said she found the county's standard deviation requirements unfair to the city.

"I believe there were several maps that could have been recommended to the city of La Crosse, and the map that we was given, I don't feel was the best map to suit the voters," Kahlow said.

During the county's redistricting process, supervisor Ralph Geary pitched to keep the city's districts the same, with council member and supervisor Andrea Richmond in support, saying it would cause "a lot less confusion for voters." The move failed on a tie vote, and has the potential to resurface next week as the county plans to adopt its final versions of the maps.

"I just hope that we could stick with the current city maps, not confuse everyone, and just let the county know that we wish that they would have put some of the concerns of city of lax residnes ahead of a 2% deviation," Kahlow said.

Kahlow was joined by council member Justice Weaver, who would also be displaced by these new maps, and council member Scott Neumeister in opposing the redistricting plan, though neither spoke on the issue.

Council members Mindel, Chris Woodard, Andrea Richmond and Jennifer Trost voted in favor. Trost is the third council member who faces being moved out of their district.

The new maps alter the boundaries of all 13 aldermanic districts in some way, some more drastically than other. In the north, District 2 would now split Districts 1 and 3, reaching across the city to Copeland Park, and in the south, the border between Districts 10 and 11 will shift, as examples of the types of changes that could be made.

This map has the potential to change still, though the time to do so is running out. The county will approve its version of maps early next week, essentially confirming the base map, and the city will take a vote to adopt its maps next Thursday.

If the maps were denied, it would launch a special redistricting committee into action to try and remedy the maps, but if that happened after the county confirmed its maps, that could complicate the process even more.

