New conversion therapy ban aimed at medical professionals heads to La Crosse City Council

A new and refined ban on conversion therapy is heading to the La Crosse Common Council next week after the Judiciary & Administration Committee approved the ordinance Tuesday on a 3-1 vote.

The ban was originally approved in June, but it was brought back to be reworked because of legal concerns. This latest version is a narrowed ban that specifically prohibits medical professionals from performing conversion therapy on anyone under the age of 18.

Conversion therapy is a widely discredited practice that attempts to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity, and has been proven to be harmful to the LGBTQ+ community.

The J&A Committee heard from about a dozen community members and advocates during public comment, and then met in closed session for about 20 minutes before voting on the amended ordinance with no discussion.

Council member Chris Woodard was the only committee member to vote against the ordinance. Council members Andrea Richmond, Jennifer Trost and Mackenzie Mindel voted in favor. Council members Scott Neumeister and Chris Kahlow were absent from the meeting.

The city has faced a mix of strong pushback and support on the ban. Most notably, the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL), a large conservative law group, has threatened to sue the city if it ultimately passes the ban, saying it's unconstitutional and illegal.

Supporters of the ban said that the ban protects the LGBTQ+ community, especially minors, a group that is already disproportionately at risk. They said that the ban doesn't prevent parents and others from talking with kids about the issues of gender and sexuality, but it prevents them from using harmful tactics.

"I think folks think that we say you're not supposed to talk to your child about this, you're not supposed to take them to a therapist, you're not supposed to question what they feel like is their identity. That's not what we're talking about, we're talking about using brutal forms," said Deb Bassett, who works at The Center: 7 Rivers LGBTQ Connection.

"Be a parent. Use your first amendment rights, but don't brutalize your child," Bassett said.

One community member shared their story with the committee of surviving a form of "passive, religious" conversion therapy for seven years as a kid, forced by their dad to attend conferences, which resulted in multiple suicide attempts.

"It shattered my self worth and my sense of self confidence and my ability to trust myself and trust my intuitions," they said.

Those in opposition say the ban infringes on parental and constitutional rights to free speech and freedom of religion.

"That's all this is about. This is about following the constitution of the United States," said Tom Sweeney, a former council member and a cofounder of the opposition group Save Your Rights Coalition.

He said that if the city passes the ban, "They will sue us. When I say us, I mean me, I'm a taxpayer of the city of La Crosse," he said, adding that the city would "lose" the potential legal battle.

Community member Patricia Nelson said, "It's kind of the height of hubris for a city council to think that they're going to know more about my child and his relationship with his therapist than me, him or the therapist."

The new ban attempts to narrow the scope more, prohibiting only medical and psychological professionals instead of anyone in the city from practicing conversion therapy. At Tuesday's meeting — which was boisterous at times — those in the medical field disagreed on the ban.

Eddie Luker, a licensed clinical therapist at Mayo Clinic Health System, said while he believes all parents are trying to protect kids, that conversion therapy is extreme.

"The body of evidence is out there that this does not work. It does more harm than good. In my work, having to work with people and repair the damage that has been done while they underwent this therapy, it's heartbreaking to me," Luker said.

He said that it was important to note the ban would not regulate religious leaders from practicing conversion therapy or similar methods.

Andrea Van Wyk, a pediatrician at Gundersen Health System, conversely said the evidence isn't as clear on conversion therapy and responses to sexuality and gender in kids, and said there are already laws that protect kids from abuse.

"What you are voting on tonight is to silence people who care deeply for the child's long-term health," Van Wyk said. She said there has been a shift from science to ideology when it comes to understanding gender and sexuality.

The changes to the conversion therapy ban specifically prohibit any "medical or mental health professional" from engaging in conversion therapy with a minor, defining these professionals as anyone licensed to provide these services to patients, including interns or assistants.

Another major change to the ordinance places the responsibility of enforcing the ban in the hands of the state, rather than the city.

Instead of local police handling incidents of conversion therapy, the city would instead pass any allegations against a medical or mental health professional to the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services.

The full city council will vote on the ban next Thursday.