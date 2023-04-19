The new Common Council of La Crosse has the most women serving on it in the city’s history.

Six members were sworn in Tuesday to begin their two-year term. The council welcomed two, newly elected North Side members, Tamra Dickinson and Erin Goggin to represent districts 1 and 2 respectively.

Four incumbent members -- Barb Janssen, Larry Sleznikow, Jenasea Hameister and Chris Kahlow -- who were re-elected earlier this month also renewed their commitment to the city.

Mayor Mitch Reynolds addressed the council, reminded them all of their commitment to public service and offered words of welcome to the new members.

“This work can be strenuous, and certainly more so when the issue is contentious and challenging,” Reynolds said. “But you will also find fulfillment in creating a safer park, a brighter street or a longer term for sustainability. You will also find this work will change you and change how you perceive the community around you.”

“For the work we do is critical to our community,” Reynolds continued. “And we must do our best to ensure that we continue to provide the highest possible level of equitable services to all who live in La Crosse.”

Of the 13-member board, nine members identify as women. Last council was the first time there was a majority-female board.

A new council president was also elected by secret ballot at the organizational meeting. Kahlow received seven votes to Janssen’s six votes and will serve as council president for the next two years.

Council members Rebecca Schwarz and Hameister were elected by their colleagues to serve on the Board of Public Works.

Reynolds recommended appointing Schwarz and Kahlow to the Board of Park Commissioners, and it was approved unanimously by the council.