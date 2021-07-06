New legislation would change way multi-family residences are developed in Washburn Neighborhood

A new ordinance heading for the La Crosse Common Council this week aims to change the process to develop multi-family residences in a near-downtown neighborhood.
The legislation would specifically eliminate the use of conditional-use permits to develop apartments, other multi-unit residential properties and miscellaneous projects in the Washburn Residential Zoning District. The various projects would instead need to go through the traditional rezoning process if approved.
So far, the ordinance change has passed unanimously through the City Plan Commission and the Judiciary & Law Commission. It heads to the La Crosse Common Council on Thursday night.
As it stands, the Washburn Neighborhood is the only one in the city that has its own zoning district, which demands that any multi-family developments in the Washburn Zoning District must get approval by way of conditional-use permit.
This unique zoning process was first introduced to give the neighborhood more control over what projects could be built in the historic district, but as the city's overall zoning process has changed over time, there are now few differences between the two, leaving a bureaucratic process that city officials say is unneeded.
"They're pretty much the same process. Our reports look very similar, we'll be looking at it from the same perspective," said Lewis Kuhlman with the La Crosse Planning Department.
According to the planning department, 12 parcels have been approved for the Washburn Residential District using a CUP through 2020.
Debate on new projects
This ordinance change comes after a number of housing projects in the Washburn Neighborhood have caused debate among neighbors who are wary of introducing new multi-unit projects to the area.
Most recently, city officials voted to refer a zoning approval on a 16-unit apartment building at the corner of 11th and King streets until August after pushback from the neighborhood. This specific ordinance change would not impact that project since it's not going through a CUP process and because the application was submitted before the legislation was approved.
But it also comes on the heels of several CUP applications that officials objected to but couldn't turn down because of state law, Kuhlman said.
He said that this ordinance change will help the city get closer to smoothing out its rezoning process, specifically the future of the Washburn Zoning District, which Kuhlman called "redundant" because it so similarly resembles the other single family zoning areas in the city.
The Washburn Zoning District was created in the early 2000s as a way to better steer the future of the historic neighborhood. The goals laid out in a 2001 comprehensive plan for the neighborhood include improving and restoring housing, attracting and retaining higher income residents, and finding a new balance between single- and multi-family residences.
The goals of the individual zoning district were to have more control over design and materials used in developments as a tool for historic preservation, the plan states.
"It was more of a way to protect what they had and allow for a review process for any future changes," Kuhlman said, saying the neighborhood had one of the more organized associations in the city at the time that was "very protective."
It specifically allowed the city to require a more stringent design process through a CUP, which at the time wasn't required in the rezoning process. But since the city has implemented a design review process for all multi-family developments city-wide, making Washburn's individual zoning district nearly useless.
Plus, the conditional use permit process as laid out by state law allows officials fewer chances to turn a certain project down: If the development checks off the qualifying boxes on the permit, it has to legally be accepted.
Alternatively, a rezoning process, while similar, allows for more "subjectivity," said Kuhlman. This means city lawmakers can bring in more context to decide whether to approve if a certain project can go on a certain lot or neighborhood.
This change, Kuhlman said, is not expected to make it more challenging to develop multi-unit residences in the Washburn Neighborhood, but instead will be a bridge to improving the decision making process.
Concerns remain
Still, while the La Crosse Planning Department is recommending the ordinance's approval Thursday, Kuhlman said he has some concerns.
The new legislation would not only eliminate CUPs for multi-family residences, but also a number of other developments: adult daycare providers, nursing homes, at-home and commercial daycares, combining undeveloped residential lots, attached dwelling units for caretakers or infirmed family members, cemeteries, second accessory structures on adjacent lots, originally commercial structures to be used commercially, churches, fences exceeding six feet, community living arrangements and demolition for parking lots or green space.
"The main target was the conditional use for multi-family residences, but it gets rid of all conditional uses," Kuhlman said. "So I'm a little bit concerned about that.
"I think the thoughts of the sponsoring council members is that they would have more authority over rezonings, or they would be allowed to be more subjective about it," Kuhlman said. "However, I'm skeptical if that will really be the case. I'd like to say it's not really anymore difficult, but from my perspective, I don't think it's much of a change."
City staff are looking at this change as a way to improve the zoning process. They will use this small, initial change to work with the neighborhood associations on next steps for the zoning of the neighborhood, which could mean a revamped comprehensive look.
"It's a good next step to sort of re-envision what mix of housing types we can have in that district, because it puts some pressure on us to start that discussion," Kuhlman said.