New legislation would change way multi-family residences are developed in Washburn Neighborhood

A new ordinance heading for the La Crosse Common Council this week aims to change the process to develop multi-family residences in a near-downtown neighborhood.

The legislation would specifically eliminate the use of conditional-use permits to develop apartments, other multi-unit residential properties and miscellaneous projects in the Washburn Residential Zoning District. The various projects would instead need to go through the traditional rezoning process if approved.

So far, the ordinance change has passed unanimously through the City Plan Commission and the Judiciary & Law Commission. It heads to the La Crosse Common Council on Thursday night.

As it stands, the Washburn Neighborhood is the only one in the city that has its own zoning district, which demands that any multi-family developments in the Washburn Zoning District must get approval by way of conditional-use permit.

This unique zoning process was first introduced to give the neighborhood more control over what projects could be built in the historic district, but as the city's overall zoning process has changed over time, there are now few differences between the two, leaving a bureaucratic process that city officials say is unneeded.