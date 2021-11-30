New legislation would give La Crosse commission more authority on historic preservation

New legislation heading to the La Crosse Common Council next week aims to give a city commission more authority on historic preservation.

A change to the city's code of ordinances would allow for the Heritage Preservation Commission to issue binding decisions on changes made to historic structures, rather than only recommendations which it's currently limited to.

"This is to ensure that appropriate changes are being made to our historic resources in our city to further protect them," said La Crosse senior city planner Tim Acklin at the Judiciary & Administration Committee Tuesday night. The group approved the legislation unanimously.

The HPC is responsible for protecting and enhancing the city's history and desirability by safeguarding its historic structures, sites and objects. It has seven members, including one council member, who meet monthly.

Previously, the HPC has only been allowed to issue certificates of recommendation when a property owner has asked to make exterior changes to a building that is individually listed as historic.

"It is non-binding, it is a recommendation and advisory only. So essentially the property owner can still do what they want to the building," Acklin said.

But this new ordinance change would give them the authority to now grant certificates of appropriateness, similar to what is required in the city's two historic districts, which a homeowner must follow.

Property owners will still have a chance to appeal a decision made by the HPC to the full La Crosse Common Council, the same process in the designated historic districts.

If the change is approved, it would be implemented citywide and any structures that are already individually listed historic buildings in the city would need one of these new certificates to alter the exterior. But owners will have a chance to opt out by forgoing their historic identification.

City staff will send letters to all individually listed buildings outlining the changes, giving them until March 1, 2022 to indicate if they'd like to be removed from the list.

This is at the advice of the city's attorney, Acklin said, in lieu of re-designating every property. Property owners are not required to respond unless they would like to be removed.

In addition, properties that have been approved for state or federal historic tax credits by the State Historical Preservation Office or the National Park Service will not need a certificate of appropriateness from the HPC.

Acklin told the J&A that the new change in authority for the commission is in line with most HPCs around the state.

"In fact, our State Historic Preservation Office was quite surprised that we had this in place rather than a certificate of appropriateness process," he said.

The La Crosse Common Council will vote on the legislation next Thursday.

