New proposal would only require alt-side parking in La Crosse during snow, maintenance events

More changes may be coming to alternate side parking in La Crosse as the city council weighs a new proposal that would only require it when necessary and not continuously over the winter.

These changes were unanimously passed by the Judiciary & Administration Committee on Tuesday and would allow the city to only require alternate side parking when it snows or when maintenance, like street sweeping or leaf pick-up, was needed.

This proposal is on top of other changes the city has eyed for its alternate side parking program in recent years, and officials are hopeful it will be a more efficient method for residents and city street crews.

"I think this really gives the street department more tools," said council member Chris Kahlow, who co-sponsored the resolution with council member Chris Woodard.

Alternate side parking is when vehicles are required to be parked on one side of a street based on the date, typically making room for snowplows and other maintenance.

Currently, the city requires alternate side parking for several months once the first major snowfall has occurred. It was previously strictly required between mid-November to mid-March, but the city made changes last year to wait until enough snow had accumulated to start the alternate side parking season because of changes in snow patterns in recent years.

But this latest proposal would ditch those details entirely, and instead only require parkers to stick to an odd or even side when it was needed.

According to the ordinance, La Crosse's superintendent of streets would declare a "snow emergency" when the National Weather Service forecasts that three or more inches of snow is expected to fall in La Crosse.

When this happens, vehicles will be required to park on alternating sides of the street for 48 hours, unless it's specified that more or less time is needed.

This also means that alternate side parking would no longer be strictly for overnight, meaning that it would be required during the full 48 hours when an event is declared, including during the day.

City officials will declare these emergencies or events at least six hours before any penalties would be issued, and they would send the notifications to news outlets and through electronic notification.

These changes also open up more opportunity to adjust parking year-round, and the city can declare alternate side parking events when the street department needs to pick up leaves in the fall or conduct street sweeping, which typically takes place in the summer.

La Crosse Police Chief Shawn Kudron said the police department was opposed to the changes.

"Compliance really does become an issue," Kudron said. He said past pilot programs "did not work out well" with snow emergencies, and he worried that communicating to students would be difficult.

But council members seemed eager to implement the changes.

"It's a win-win," council president Barb Janssen said, saying that the resolution was "well-written and well-researched" and would bring more "efficiency" to the city.

Council member Scott Neumeister said, "I think it's worth a try."

He said, "The worst thing is we try and it doesn't work, then we look at other options. But I do believe it can work."

Kahlow emphasized that communication will be important if the changes are implemented.

"We have total faith that the city can communicate that to the public," she said.

The full La Crosse Common Council will vote on the changes next Thursday.