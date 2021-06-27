New survey shows future of La Crosse area business community promising, but uncertain

Businesses in the La Crosse area are feeling a mix of impacts from the pandemic, with some ready to build for the future, while others are stuck stagnant, a new survey finds.
More than 50 area businesses have responded to a survey hosted by the La Crosse Area Development Corporation, the La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce, 7 Rivers Alliance, Explore La Crosse and Downtown Mainstreet Inc. gauging the business climate.
Businesses are still invited to participate in the survey, which can be found and filled out at bit.ly/3wWrtaj.
The survey, whose results were shared with the Tribune, found that in general, businesses are in a state of limbo, with many reporting average employment numbers, sales and facility conditions.
But some businesses reported on the survey that they are doing better than before the pandemic — or worse — demonstrating that it was an unequal distribution of hard hits depending on the industry.
Officials said that because so many businesses are staying steady (even if they aren't seeing much growth), the future for the business community is promising, but will likely look different in the aftermath of the pandemic. But in what ways?
“I think being in this state of limbo, it’s not good. We’d appreciate more of a bull of a market, but it’s a good time to step back, evaluate and realize that the economy is moving forward,” said Sam Bachmeier, the economic development coordinator for LADCO. “It might look a little different than what we had previously known. And that’s not a good nor a bad thing, it’s just something.”
La Crosse benefitted from having some strong, core industries such as healthcare, education, food production and government, but supply chain hiccups and workforce shortages have made other industries struggle.
When it comes to infrastructure and facilities, around 69% of businesses reported that conditions were fair or good. Around 20% said their brick and mortar were excellent, and 10% or less said conditions were poor.
Nearly 90% of businesses reported that their projected annual sales are either set to decline or grow less than 25%. And of the handful of businesses that export products, more than 70% of them decreased in those sales, and more than 50% of all businesses said that global economic conditions impacted business.
Additionally, about 65% of businesses said they were not planning for any new products or market destinations.
But there are some bright spots.
At least 34 of the businesses said they planned to expand within the next five years, either through workforce, products, facilities or all of the above. And a majority of businesses also benefited from financial relief during the pandemic, largely from state and federal dollars.
Something that surprised Bachmeier was the fact that 81% of businesses reported having financial capital, and that so many received assistance during the pandemic.
“La Crosse has a strong financial community, banking community,” he said. “Those banks I’m happy to say have established good local relationships with our community businesses and we’re seeing the benefits of those local relationships now.”
Inland Packaging, one of the La Crosse area businesses that responded to the survey, said that it has experienced a backwards effect of the pandemic, an example of how individualized the pandemic’s impact has been on the business community.
The manufacturing company, which creates labels and packages a variety of products from food to cleaning supplies, said it saw success when others weren’t in 2020, but is now hitting a rut.
“The pandemic is having a bigger impact on us as a business now than it did in early 2020. It’s been really interesting to see that evolution,” said Vice President Mike Skroch.
Skroch said it was like “luck” that Inland did well in 2020, and that it was merely doing the right work at the right time, helping produce things that more and more people were starting to buy while they were at home.
“What we produce is — I don’t want to say it’s pandemic proof, because nothing is pandemic proof — but because of the markets we play in we really did have a bit of an opportunity,” he said.
Even though products such as alcohol labels went down, other products such as household goods and food labels made up for the gap.
The group said it also didn’t ever shut down its plants and adapted to the many changes from the pandemic including childcare needs and illness.
But the lull of the pandemic is finally catching up to Inland, Skroch said, largely because of disruption in the supply chain, and also a shortage in employees.
Workforce woes
A lack of employees is something many businesses are currently facing at this stage in the pandemic. People are returning to work, but not at fast rates or to the same jobs as before.
“I haven’t been able to walk into a business in the last six months without seeing a ‘help wanted’ sign,” Skroch said. “It’s really tight out there.”
The local business survey found that only 19% of businesses gained more employees than before COVID. Sixty percent had no change in employment and 21% lost employees.
The businesses said overwhelmingly that their workforce is rated pretty average, with more than 75% indicating that their workforce is fair to good, or is adequate but needs some help. Sixteen percent of businesses said that more quality employees are needed.
Around 38% of the businesses said they planned to expand their workforce in the next five years.
Bachmeier said childcare, lower pay and the new discovery of a work-life balance are all reasons he’s hearing why people aren’t returning to work quickly.
“I think it may take a shift,” he said. “We’ve seen progression through the last 20 years on more flexibility in work hours, increases in pay, things like that that have been incentives for people to work and it may continue to develop ... meaning that we’re just going to have to continue to adapt.
“There’s always going to be people out there that need jobs. But we may just be dealing with a little bit different mindset and attitude by a lot of employees,” he said.
Workforce shortages have been one of the biggest impediments for Inland’s growth, Skroch said. After opening up a new facility in La Crosse recently, the company looked to employ 30-40 new employees. It’s still looking to fill about half of those positions.
“The ability to find people has been difficult and remains difficult,” Skroch said.
But the company is working to adapt to the sudden new workforce atmosphere, and Skroch said it is leaning on automation more and is honoring a work-life balance by offering unique shifts and schedules, working around childcare, and even taking more part-time employees.
“That’s helpful for us, and it’s really what people need right now,” Skroch said.
LADCO and others are linking businesses up to resources and studies on how to rebuild the workforce — looking at housing, childcare, technological gaps, salaries — but chances are, it’s going to keep looking different.
But this is new territory, and exactly how different is not yet clear.
More people will likely not return to a traditional office setting, and virtual options will remain. Businesses are likely to lean into automation and technological advancements more — much earlier than expected.
“People say we had technological advancements take place in one year that were expected to take place in 2030, so a lot of people say we’re 10 years in front of ourselves — what are these next nine years going to look like? How will businesses adapt?” Bachmeier said.
“We’ll be fine. We’ll still be here in two to three years, I’m not saying it’s doomsday by any means. But it may be different,” he said, “and that’s kind of hard to picture when we don’t have anything to base it off of.”