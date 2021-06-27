New survey shows future of La Crosse area business community promising, but uncertain

“La Crosse has a strong financial community, banking community,” he said. “Those banks I’m happy to say have established good local relationships with our community businesses and we’re seeing the benefits of those local relationships now.”

Inland Packaging, one of the La Crosse area businesses that responded to the survey, said that it has experienced a backwards effect of the pandemic, an example of how individualized the pandemic’s impact has been on the business community.

The manufacturing company, which creates labels and packages a variety of products from food to cleaning supplies, said it saw success when others weren’t in 2020, but is now hitting a rut.

“The pandemic is having a bigger impact on us as a business now than it did in early 2020. It’s been really interesting to see that evolution,” said Vice President Mike Skroch.

Skroch said it was like “luck” that Inland did well in 2020, and that it was merely doing the right work at the right time, helping produce things that more and more people were starting to buy while they were at home.

“What we produce is — I don’t want to say it’s pandemic proof, because nothing is pandemic proof — but because of the markets we play in we really did have a bit of an opportunity,” he said.