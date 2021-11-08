New voting maps approved by La Crosse County Board adding one supervisor

The La Crosse County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve its new redistricting plan on Monday evening, which adds a 30th supervisor to the board starting next spring.

The unusually condensed decennial redistricting process now comes to an end at the county level, and the new map was approved after a short public hearing and no debate from supervisors.

"It was significantly different this year," said La Crosse County Clerk Ginny Dankmeyer. "Every municipality, the zoning staff, the county staff — everyone gave it due diligence and put everything we had to make sure that we came up with the best maps possible."

Officials have largely considered the maps to be the best redrawing of the electoral districts given the short timeline they were given. But there has been some pushback, mainly over the boundaries created in the city of La Crosse that would displace three current La Crosse County Common Council members.

Council member Chris Kahlow, who is among those facing possible displacement, spoke at Monday's public hearing. She said the process was not fair to the city of La Crosse, a continuation of concerns she shared at a city meeting last week.

"It appears to me that the [county] Redistricting Committee makeup did not have a very fair representation of city of La Crosse residents or elected officials. And while I'm sure that was unintentional, some of the consequences that resulted may be felt for a long time," Kahlow said.

At least four of the 14 members of the county's Redistricting Committee were city of La Crosse residents. The city's clerk was also a member, as well as a member of the La Crosse Board of Education and two supervisors who reside in the city.

"In my district — and I know this is on a micro level — is that the map fragments the neighborhood of my district and it splits communities within that neighborhood into different districts. And I think it's just really important that those things are known and heard of and people are represented fairly in that way," she said.

"I understand the compressed nature of this cycle and everyone did their best and we're all just trying to do our best," Kahlow said.

"If any of you are here in 10 more years when we do this again, I hope that the city of La Crosse will have a little more representation on that committee, maybe an elected council member or the mayor or two or a neighborhood association chair or representative," she said.

The new map will officially go into effect for the April 2022 election.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

