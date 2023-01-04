Nine individuals running for school board, city council race sees five new faces

Local elections have kicked off in La Crosse as the final deadline to file for candidacy for city council and the Board of Education passed on Tuesday.

In the La Crosse Common Council, six seats are up for election. Four of those are held by incumbents who are all running unopposed. The other two positions, in the 1st and 2nd districts of the city, each have two candidates in the respective races.

For the La Crosse School District’s Board of Education, there are four available positions -- three members are elected annually, but there is a fourth seat up for grabs after Robert Abraham resigned earlier this year.

Nine individuals have tossed their hat into the ring for Board of Education, including current (but retiring) city council member Scott Neumeister and former board member Deb Suchla. The other seven are: Kathy Blanchard, Kimberly Krejchik, Tim Albert, Trevor Sprague, Kevin Hundt, Jerry Wacek and Jeff Jackson.

A primary will be necessary in the school board race to narrow the candidate pool down to eight for the general election.

The winners will help determine what follows the $195 million school referendum that was trounced by voters in November

Candidates for city council

Andrea Richmond is the longtime representative for La Crosse’s District 1 on the northside of the city. Last month, Richmond announced her retirement from council after 23 years.

In District 1, there are two candidates vying for the position: Tamra Dickinson and Zach Harter.

Harter was born and raised on the northside of La Crosse -- and has a lot of self-proclaimed northside pride. He attended Luther High School and currently works at his family company, Green Circle Recycling.

“I think the northside just needs somebody who's gonna go to bat for them,” Harter said. “I think I'm the person that can do that.”

Dickinson is a retired nurse who grew up in Onalaska, graduated from Viterbo University and moved to the northside in the early 2000s. Currently, she is active in the Logan Northside Neighborhood Association as its secretary and runs its community garden. She became more active in local politics during the school referendum of 2022.

“The part that I want to make sure I do well is listen to what they have to say and or help them learn what's going on,” Dickinson said. “I do that a bit with the neighborhood association and the goal there is to help people know what's happening in their area.”

District 2 is currently represented by Neumeister, but he is not running for re-election. The candidates for the seat representing the northeast area are: Erin Goggin, Michael Davis and Jace Lippert.

Davis lives with his family on the northside and works at The Sweet Shop. He said a culmination of local issues have led him to run for local office but the tipping point was when a man fired a gun in his neighborhood on Christmas morning.

“I’m going to look out for the best interests of District 2,” Davis said. “Keeping our community safe and taking care of the elderly.”

Goggin, who was born and raised in the northside, is the director of the Harry J. Olson Senior Center. The recent political strife between the center and the city is one reason why she is running for local office.

“I am entering this with an open mind. I'm not coming in thinking, ‘I hate that the city does this or we must do that,’” Goggin said. “And it's important to me that the northside is represented, not to the exclusion of anything else but just a fair representation.”

Lippert, who used to run the O’Reilly Auto Parts store in Onalaska, is currently opening his own small automotive repair business. He first moved to La Crosse in 1987 and graduated from Logan High School.

“The folks that I talked to, for the most part, have kind of lost confidence in their government actually representing them and having their needs and concerns at heart. That really speaks to me,” Lippert said. “ So time to jump in and see what I can do to help La Crosse thrive.”

Councilmembers Barb Janssen, Larry Sleznikow, Jenasea Hameister and Christine Kahlow are running unopposed in their respective races. The primary election will be on Feb. 21 and the general will take place on April 4.

