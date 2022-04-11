No recount for county board District 17, nearly 30% voter turnout in La Crosse County

Results from last week's local spring elections have been certified, according to the La Crosse County clerk's office, and so far one county board candidate has indicated he won't seek a recount.

Officials certified the results after the official canvass last Friday.

La Crosse County clerk Ginny Dankmeyer said the canvass showed "no discrepancies or anomalies and all the results from election night stayed the same."

Of the six possible recounts in La Crosse County Board races, one candidate has indicated he's not interested.

Mike Giese said in a statement Monday morning that he won't seek a recount in District 17, where he lost to supervisor Jack Pogreba by just eight votes.

"My participation in multiple elections in La Crosse County over the last 30 years has proven the accuracy and efficacy of our local elections," Giese said.

Because that race was decided by fewer than 10 votes, a candidate would not need to pay for the recount. But there would still be expenses that would be paid for by the taxpayers, Dankmeyer said.

Candidates have until Wednesday at 5 p.m. to officially request a recount in the five other races that could qualify for one.

Tuesday's election brought more than 20,000 registered voters to La Crosse County polls, a turnout of 29.24% that was higher than comparable years.

"It was definitely a good voter turnout as far as the spring election goes," Dankmeyer said.

This is likely because of the 19 contested county board races and hotly contested school board races around the county, as well as a handful of referendums, she said.

Although absentee voting started out slower, Dankmeyer said once polls opened on election day and she received reports of how busy they were, she realized turnout would be higher than expected.

In 2018 and 2014 April elections, years with the most similar elections to last week's, the voter turnout in La Crosse County was 28.28% and 18.61%, respectively.

In 2020 and 2016, the turnout was 42.6% and 40.55%, but there were presidential primaries those years, likely causing turnout to be higher.

"In the end, our municipal clerks and poll workers did an amazing job and voters in La Crosse County can be assured our elections here are safe and secure and held with the utmost integrity," Dankmeyer said.

