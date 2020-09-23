Nonpartisan group discusses critical voting info for Coulee Region during rocky election

All poll workers should be wearing a mask, there will be clean, single-use pens for each voter to use, specified social distancing marks, and workers will be wiping down surfaces often.

"If you want to go to your polling place and you want to vote on election day, you can feel comfortable that there are going to be adequate polling places," Van Hollen said, "that those polling places are going to be safe."

The Wisconsin Elections Commission unanimously recommends that everyone at a polling place wear a mask, but they cannot legally require a voter to wear one.

What if I'm worried to mail my ballot?

Officials said there are options if you're nervous that sending your ballot through the mail won't be fail-proof.

"I don't have concerns," Van Hollen said, but he noted that he understood the various changes happening to voting nearly daily, like a possible change in when your mailed ballot can be accepted or a "political wrangling" of the postal service that could slow your mail.

"I think you have genuine reason to be concerned," he continued, saying that's why they are, "strongly urging people to request your ballots now, and send them back as soon as possible. There's plenty of time before election day. Get on the ball."