Officials approve $4.42 million in budget cuts as city of La Crosse faces 'major' recession

The city's Arts Board will also lose $6,000 from its funding, which members were upset with.

"Although I realize budget cuts are necessary, I find this one perplexing, given that the Arts Board's budget is already very modest," Jennifer Williams, one of the board's members, wrote to the council in an email.

The city will also cut $50,000 from the bicycle-pedestrian plans, and another $50,000 from sidewalk projects, but staff was reassuring that priority projects for 2020, like trip-hazards and other repairs, could still be completed using the Capital Improvement Plan budget.

But city services will start to look different as cuts are made.

"You cannot reduce expenses in the city without reducing services," Council member Doug Happel said.

"Our citizens are going to realize that they're not going to see the sidewalks repaired quite as quickly, the streets repaired quite as quickly, they're not going to see the grass cut in the parks quite as quickly, they might not see inspections happen quite as quickly," he added. "And we cannot avoid that."

Other across-the-board cuts will include pausing certain employee raises and entering a hiring freeze through the end of the year.