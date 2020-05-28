Officials approve $4.42 million in budget cuts as city of La Crosse faces 'major' recession

The city will slash $4.42 million from its budget to offset revenue losses from the COVID-19 pandemic, after officials unanimously approved the plan Thursday.
The city is expecting to lose $4,473,577 in revenue — which is down from its original forecast of $5.9 million — but the changes in spending should almost entirely offset that.
"I don't know that there's been anytime, recently, where in the middle of the year, and the middle of a budget we've faced a loss of more than $4 million in revenues," La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat said at the meeting.
Budget cuts adding up to $4,420,862 will reduce the revenue loss by nearly 99%, to just $52,715.
Much of the revenue loss the city expects is coming from the roughly $2 million it's lost from the La Crosse Center's closures, but other losses will come from citations, license renewals and various other fees the city collects from its residents.
The budget reductions call for some across-the-board cuts, but $2.5 million cuts were allocated to city departments now tasked with distributing them.
The largest group of allocated reductions will be in "quality of life" departments — the parks, libraries and La Crosse Center — which will cut a combined $1,425,000.
Safety departments like police and fire will cut a combined total of $750,000.
Legislative departments will cut a combined $58,300 — including $3,300 from the common council and $25,000 from the mayor's office, respectively.
And support services like finance, human resources, engineering and planning departments, will cut a combined $266,700.
These reduction plans were made by a designated task force, which met with each department to discuss financial standings and plans.
"What would you do if you had to cut 8.5% out of your budget?" Valerie Fenske, the city's finance director, said to sum-up the interviews with departments.
The decisions were also made based on whether certain departments were more essential during the city's fight over COVID-19, which saved some departments from major cuts, such as IT, which has been critical during the switch to virtual meetings, and will only need to cut $1,700 from its budget, or the police and fire departments which are both being asked to cut less than 1% of their respective budgets.
The budget trims might also mean reduced hours, furloughs or layoffs for some departments.
"There are many departments within the city comprised of 88-89% staffing. It is infeasible to consider that some of the necessary budget changes will not affect personnel within the various departments," the budget plan writes.
More than half of the city's departments that will need to make cuts spend more than 88% of their budgets on staff, according to the report. Each department and its leaders will make the final decisions on where reductions will be made.
But officials hope that leaving line-item cuts to department heads and staff will help limit those drastic measures as much as possible.
"The flexibility that they have provided by not recommending across-the-board cuts and furloughs, I think that's something that's really important for our people and our workforce," Kabat said.
"Who better than the people running those departments to determine how to get there?" he added.
Hope for help above
On Thursday morning, Gov. Tony Evers announced a relief package of $200 million for local municipalities across the state, to help offset some of the unexpected, virus-related spending.
Some officials were curious whether these funds could be used to help offset revenue losses, but staff emphasized that it would be used to pay back such things as hand sanitizer, plexi-glass for office spaces, facemasks, UV lights for squad car cleaning and more, instead.
"Each department had to expend a significant amount of funds to meet the challenge of COVID," said Assistant Chief of Police Robert Abraham.
"We had a lot of expenditures that we never would have dreamt about having two months ago, three months ago," he said.
And though this approved budget reduction plan won't change, officials said there is hope that future funding like Evers' relief package could provide additional revenue relief.
"There is some hope," said Council President Martin Gaul, "in that we would like to see some kind of action from the federal government or the state trickling through from the federal, for revenue reimbursement for the losses we are facing, and every municipality in this state — and across the country.
"There is still hope, and we may still see some of that," he said.
Cutting other corners
Other trims in spending will include things like cutting a $6,000 safety seminar and $17,500 that remains in the North La Crosse Business Association fund.
The city's Arts Board will also lose $6,000 from its funding, which members were upset with.
"Although I realize budget cuts are necessary, I find this one perplexing, given that the Arts Board's budget is already very modest," Jennifer Williams, one of the board's members, wrote to the council in an email.
The city will also cut $50,000 from the bicycle-pedestrian plans, and another $50,000 from sidewalk projects, but staff was reassuring that priority projects for 2020, like trip-hazards and other repairs, could still be completed using the Capital Improvement Plan budget.
But city services will start to look different as cuts are made.
"You cannot reduce expenses in the city without reducing services," Council member Doug Happel said.
"Our citizens are going to realize that they're not going to see the sidewalks repaired quite as quickly, the streets repaired quite as quickly, they're not going to see the grass cut in the parks quite as quickly, they might not see inspections happen quite as quickly," he added. "And we cannot avoid that."
Other across-the-board cuts will include pausing certain employee raises and entering a hiring freeze through the end of the year.
It will also implement another one-month health-care premium "holiday" — a pause on monthly premium payments from both employees and departments, and will allow the city to dip into the funds dedicated to paying off health claims.
The city already implemented a premium holiday earlier in the year, and it will save the city $750,000 and eliminate the 12.6% withholdings from employees paychecks they usually see to pay for insurance.
The task force will meet with departments once more on June 3 to iron out line-item budget cuts, and should have a finalized plan by June 10.
