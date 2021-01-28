Officials look at next steps for future La Crosse public market with site acquisition

City of La Crosse officials are looking at next steps for its possible public market along the riverfront, enabling staff to begin finalizing acquiring the future site.
The city's Redevelopment Authority, a group that spearheaded the idea for a public market, passed a motion on Thursday to move ahead with the next steps in the project.
Development partners on the project presented the committee with a partial business plan that provided job growth and tax revenue estimates, potential site maps and more.
Currently, the ideal site for the market is located just north of downtown, on a plot of land that combines the current Oktoberfest grounds and a former Xcel Energy site.
City staff said that discussions with Xcel have been ongoing, and that acquiring its site seems like the nearest next step, though no definitive timeline on when a completed purchase would be made.
If purchased, no further environmental clean up would need to be done to the former energy site, staff said, and it would be nearly shovel ready once plans are finalized.
The owners of the Oktoberfest grounds have been hesitant to the idea of joining in on the plans — which would still allow space, and even amplify the site, for the popular, annual festival — prompting developers to imagine the public market without that space.
City staff said the most up-to-date plans were presented to the owners several weeks ago, but recommended they stay focused on the Xcel site in the meantime.
"We definitely remain hopeful that they're a great partner in this," said city planner Andrea Trane, of the Oktoberfest site owners.
Developers created preliminary details with and without the Oktoberfest grounds because of the uncertainty, noting the market was still just as possible with only the Xcel site.
The market became a reality for the city after a feasibility study found that not only was the city of La Crosse a prime location for the development, it would benefit greatly from it.
"It was not only feasible, it was clear that it was going to have a transformational impact on the city and on the surrounding region," said Aaron Zaretsky of Public Market Development.
Overall, the partial business plan for the market estimated the project would cost around $15.5 million, and would generate around $6 million in new annual local tax revenue.
Hundreds of jobs and "scores" of new, entrepreneurial opportunities would also be generated by the project, the plan estimated.
The drafted maps of the potential site include the main "market building," a plaza that could include a farmers market, coffee shops and other businesses, and would serve as a sort-of "gateway building" to downtown from the north side.
The site would also reconfigure the nearby roads, but the developers noted they align with visions the city already has for the area.
A more permanent location for the La Crosse County Historical Society Museum, which has been on the hunt for a larger space and recently moved out of the old fish hatchery building nearby the proposed site, is also included in the preliminary plans for the market.
"LCHS is extremely interested in being included in development plans," said Peggy Derrick, executive director of the historical society. "Thus far there have been no concrete discussions or proposals or with either the city or the developers. We look forward to engaging with them soon."
The museum and additional, multi-story housing nearby, are not included in the $15.5 million initially estimated price tag.
The overall site would have a "park-like" nature to it, so that when it was not bustling with a festival or market, it would still serve as an aesthetically-pleasing space for the community, and would possibly include a bridge across the La Crosse River to make the downtown area more cohesive.
Other preliminary details for the site include an amphitheater, and event pavilion, boat rentals and docks, a new riverwalk trail and plenty of open space.
Officials imagine the site to be owned by the city of La Crosse, but operated by a nonprofit management group and board.
Fundraising will be the next great hurdle for the project, officials said. Trane said that there are possibilities that a tax-incremental finance district could help support the project, and that the development was ripe to qualify for funding such as community development block grants.
Zaretsky also noted that in the wake of the pandemic, and with a new administration, there would likely be more programs that could produce funding for a project like the public market.
The partial business plan included lists of potential tenants and vendors for the market that reach across the region, such as Ecker's Apple Farm in Trempealeau or the Westby Cheese Shop.
Some officials said they were concerned that existing downtown and elsewhere business in La Crosse might feel threatened by the new market and a wave of potential new businesses nearby.
But the developers said in their past projects — which include the Milwaukee Public Market and Pike Place in Seattle — existing businesses only lose a small percentage of their customers while overall businesses goes up in big ways to make up for it.
"They were getting a slightly smaller piece of an enormously larger pie," Zaretsky said.
"I can see the public market from office" in Milwaukee, said Mark Ernst with Engberg Anderson Architects, a partner with Zaretsky on the initial plans for the market.
"And watching what the impact the market has had to the area around it has been absolutely catalytic to the neighborhood around it. Some things don't belong in the market, but they want to be around it," Ernst said.
Additionally, in recruiting tenants and businesses to join public markets, both developers said, they always encourage them to use it as their second location.
Officials were excited about the next steps for the market, eager to add it to the growing list of new developments heading for La Crosse.
"I'm thrilled. I am so blown away by the visioning on this," said RDA member John Kovari. "How can we provide nitrous oxide to make this happen?"
While site acquisitions and fundraising are the most immediate next steps, much more still needs to be done before La Crosse area residents can enjoy a stroll through a new farmers market complex.
A completed business, master development and architectural plan, formation of advisory committees and a nonprofit board, final name and branding, tenant recruitment, construction and more are all necessary before a grand opening.
This story was updated on Friday, Jan. 29 to include comment from the La Crosse County Historical Society.