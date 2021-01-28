Officials look at next steps for future La Crosse public market with site acquisition

Other preliminary details for the site include an amphitheater, and event pavilion, boat rentals and docks, a new riverwalk trail and plenty of open space.

Officials imagine the site to be owned by the city of La Crosse, but operated by a nonprofit management group and board.

Fundraising will be the next great hurdle for the project, officials said. Trane said that there are possibilities that a tax-incremental finance district could help support the project, and that the development was ripe to qualify for funding such as community development block grants.

Zaretsky also noted that in the wake of the pandemic, and with a new administration, there would likely be more programs that could produce funding for a project like the public market.

The partial business plan included lists of potential tenants and vendors for the market that reach across the region, such as Ecker's Apple Farm in Trempealeau or the Westby Cheese Shop.

Some officials said they were concerned that existing downtown and elsewhere business in La Crosse might feel threatened by the new market and a wave of potential new businesses nearby.