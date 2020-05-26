Olivia Herken: La Crosse Center down $90,000 in revenue, socially distanced trash pick-up planned

The La Crosse Center has taken major revenue blows since closing March 13 due to COVID-19, officials reported last week at its board meeting.
According to director Art Fahey, the center lost $91,916 in March, which compares to the $157,032 the venue earned in March 2019.
Its year-to-date finances showed a loss of $62,926 compared to earning $245,259 this time last year.
The venue will open its doors to its arena lobby this week, and will follow the county's safety guidelines as it reopens to staff and guests.
The La Crosse Center's $42 million expansion project is still on-schedule and within its budget, officials also reported. The steel for the new North Hall was erected last week, and walls will start to go up this week. Work on the new ballroom and the existing arena has started, too.
Safe Routes to School
The city is requesting public participation in its new "Safe Routes to School" plan.
The plan offers programs and infrastructure changes that encourage students to walk and bicycle to school when possible, citing the positive mental and learning impacts it can have.
This is just the first draft of the plan, but it identifies first steps to completing the project, like indicating schools to start with, possible community partners, equity concerns, and incentives and education for students.
Infrastructure implementations could include high-visibility crosswalks, curb extensions, pedestrian refuge islands, pedestrian walk and flashing crosswalk signs, bike lanes and shared-use paths, and more.
Costs for the projects will be provided in the second draft of the plan. The project is headed by the city's Safe Routes to School Plan Steering Committee, who teamed up with Toole Design and other city staff.
Residents are encouraged to take a survey giving feedback on the plan for their specific school neighborhood, which can be found on the city's website.
Social-distancing traditions
Spring cleaning for La Crosse's parklands will look a bit different this year, as COVID-19 will stop groups from gathering together.
But at last week's Park Board Commissioners meeting, officials approved a new initiative to still clean up while socially distancing.
Outdoor Recreation Alliance is launching the initiative and social media campaign to encourage residents to clean up city parklands and work on trails at a safe distance.
The group hopes people will head outdoors and pick up trash on the public lands and post a photo to social media using #ORATrashtag to join the movement.
The plan is taking the place of the annual event "The Grand Cleanup," a large volunteer cleanup and trail work day, which is usually held in spring but couldn't this year because of the pandemic.
The group is encouraging anyone who participates to wear a mask and gloves, stay six feet apart from others, practice respiratory etiquette, hand wash and sanitize frequently, plan the outings virtually, do not carpool if it can be helped, and wipe down any shared tools and equipment.
Band shell bench fundraiser
The Riverside band shell could see the addition of more than 100 benches in its audience space, as part of a new fundraising effort.
The Parks Board of Commissioners approved the plan last week.
The concrete benches would add more than 300 seats to the outdoor music venue, and would sell for a sponsorship fee of $3,500. The donor would have an engraved plate on a bench indicating the contribution.
The total project is expected to cost about $250,000.
Development updates
Work continues in the Powell-Poage-Hamilton Neighborhood.
Bluffview Development Group proposed a new plan to renovate up to three homes on Fifth Avenue.
The group's offer to purchase the home at 921 Fifth Ave. S. for $5,000 was approved, which the city had listed for $15,000. It will be renovated back to a single-family home.
Bluffview also had plans for two adjacent homes on Fifth Avenue, both which would be built to similar standards if approved down the road.
The neighborhood could also see an ethnic grocery store at the old Plaid Pantry site on the corner of Jackson and Seventh streets.
The project, which is co-opted by LIPCO and Kalyan and Priya Kolouju, is still in its early stages, but it was the chosen development project for the site earlier in the year.
The group will give its next updates on the project in June.
