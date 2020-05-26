Olivia Herken: La Crosse Center down $90,000 in revenue, socially distanced trash pick-up planned

Outdoor Recreation Alliance is launching the initiative and social media campaign to encourage residents to clean up city parklands and work on trails at a safe distance.

The group hopes people will head outdoors and pick up trash on the public lands and post a photo to social media using #ORATrashtag to join the movement.

The plan is taking the place of the annual event "The Grand Cleanup," a large volunteer cleanup and trail work day, which is usually held in spring but couldn't this year because of the pandemic.

The group is encouraging anyone who participates to wear a mask and gloves, stay six feet apart from others, practice respiratory etiquette, hand wash and sanitize frequently, plan the outings virtually, do not carpool if it can be helped, and wipe down any shared tools and equipment.

Band shell bench fundraiser

The Riverside band shell could see the addition of more than 100 benches in its audience space, as part of a new fundraising effort.

The Parks Board of Commissioners approved the plan last week.