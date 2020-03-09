Olivia Herken: La Crosse City Council to review Logger liquor license, STAR Center this week

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

But city officials pumped the brakes, hoping to change language that would stop the group from using the lots as outdoor storage.

“As we’re redeveloping the area, we’ve got to protect ourselves,” said council member Scott Neumeister.

Council members pointed to an area behind the Footwear building that is currently used to store RVs, campers, boats and more.

“That back storage area,” Neumeister said, “it’s rather messy. It’s in rough shape.”

The group was granted rezoning on condition that the back storage area be cleaned up and language adapted before Thursday’s council meeting to inhibit any further outdoor storage usage.

“I’m not looking for it to be a storage facility,” said Justin Haas, a co-owner of The Fenigor Group, “I’m looking at it to help businesses.”

Preserving La Crosse’s history

The old Southside Senior Center at 1222 Denton St. soon could be added to the national historical register.

The group Old #5 Development has plans to purchase the property from the city and rehabilitate it, all while remaining within guidelines set aside for historical landmarks.