Olivia Herken: La Crosse City Council to review Logger liquor license, STAR Center this week

Here’s some of what’s on the Thursday La Crosse’s Common Council agenda:
The La Crosse Loggers look to serve wine and liquor this summer at the Lumberyard, in addition to its beer products.
“It all goes to enhancing the experience at the ballpark,” said Ben Kapanke, assistant general manager for the Loggers.
The initial green light was given last week by the judiciary and administration committee. They would sell the liquor and wine from May through October.
A decision on rezoning the land for the STAR Center also will be on the council’s agenda.
Rezoning the land is one of the final hurdles the group needs to cross before it can move forward with purchasing the land and locking down donors for the $20 million project.
The council also will confirm the purchase of five new city buses.
Development compromise
The Fenigor Group is looking to rezone lots surrounding the LaCrosse Footwear building on the North Side.
But city officials pumped the brakes, hoping to change language that would stop the group from using the lots as outdoor storage.
“As we’re redeveloping the area, we’ve got to protect ourselves,” said council member Scott Neumeister.
Council members pointed to an area behind the Footwear building that is currently used to store RVs, campers, boats and more.
“That back storage area,” Neumeister said, “it’s rather messy. It’s in rough shape.”
The group was granted rezoning on condition that the back storage area be cleaned up and language adapted before Thursday’s council meeting to inhibit any further outdoor storage usage.
“I’m not looking for it to be a storage facility,” said Justin Haas, a co-owner of The Fenigor Group, “I’m looking at it to help businesses.”
Preserving La Crosse’s history
The old Southside Senior Center at 1222 Denton St. soon could be added to the national historical register.
The group Old #5 Development has plans to purchase the property from the city and rehabilitate it, all while remaining within guidelines set aside for historical landmarks.
It will be restored to its original 1895 appearance, according to the group, and will be a mixed residential and commercial use.
If the structure is approved to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the group would receive tax credits for some of the renovations.