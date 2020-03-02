Olivia Herken: Public to weigh in on bike trails on Grandad Bluff

Olivia Herken Reporter Olivia Herken is the local government reporter at the La Crosse Tribune. She can be reached at 608-791-8217. Follow Olivia Herken Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The community will get an update next week from the parks department on the plans for Grandma’s Gateway, a new multiuse trail scaling Grandad Bluff.

Members of the public can attend the presentation at 6 p.m. Monday March 9, at City Hall. Questions should be submitted in advance at the City of La Crosse Parks Department website.

The trail has been controversial in the neighborhoods below Grandad Bluff. One of the complaints residents had was the lack of communication they had with the city on the plans.

The first stages of the trail are tentatively planned to begin this spring. Many trails in Hixon Forest are closed for the next few weeks due to muddy conditions, but once the freeze-thaw season is complete, hiking and biking — and building of new trails — can resume.

Last week, the city began the hunt for developers for the highly anticipated River Point District. The Redevelopment Authority heard from one presenter from Milwaukee on Thursday evening.

City leaders will hear from several more before any decisions will be made. The project is still in early stages, and a timeline has not been set yet.