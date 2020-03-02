Olivia Herken: Public to weigh in on bike trails on Grandad Bluff

The community will get an update next week from the parks department on the plans for Grandma’s Gateway, a new multiuse trail scaling Grandad Bluff.
Members of the public can attend the presentation at 6 p.m. Monday March 9, at City Hall. Questions should be submitted in advance at the City of La Crosse Parks Department website.
The trail has been controversial in the neighborhoods below Grandad Bluff. One of the complaints residents had was the lack of communication they had with the city on the plans.
The first stages of the trail are tentatively planned to begin this spring. Many trails in Hixon Forest are closed for the next few weeks due to muddy conditions, but once the freeze-thaw season is complete, hiking and biking — and building of new trails — can resume.
Last week, the city began the hunt for developers for the highly anticipated River Point District. The Redevelopment Authority heard from one presenter from Milwaukee on Thursday evening.
City leaders will hear from several more before any decisions will be made. The project is still in early stages, and a timeline has not been set yet.
Later this month
Springtime means a renewed concern for flooding. A few weeks ago, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issued a report stating communities should begin preparing for likely flooding.
North Siders in La Crosse have been experiencing high groundwater throughout the winter, continuously pumping water from their basements, and the thawing of the snow around the state shouldn’t give them any breaks just yet. But later this month they will be able to once again pump the water back into the streets.
The 2020 Census efforts will kickoff in the area later this month, with postcards going out across the nation between March 12-20.
Presidential politics
Vice President Mike Pence has plans to visit Onalaska this Thursday for a campaign event. Look for coverage from Tribune reporter Kyle Farris in print and online.
The biggest week of presidential primaries is upon is, with 14 states and territories heading to the polls for Super Tuesday. which will decide a third of all delegates for the race.
The field for a Democratic nominee was narrowed over the weekend, after both Tom Steyer and Pete Buttigieg dropped out after South Carolina’s primary. Amy Klobuchar also dropped out Monday.
Bernie Sanders still maintains a lead, but Joe Biden won big in South Carolina over the weekend and received endorsements from former candidates, making it seem more and more like a two-candidate race.
Mike Bloomberg and Elizabeth Warren are the other remaining candidates.