Olivia Herken: Trails, senior center on La Crosse city's agenda

The La Crosse Common Council will meet Thursday, casting votes on a number of issues.

The rezoning of two land parcels on 29th Street that would be used as access points for the proposed Grandma’s Gateway trail will go before the council. The proposal received mixed reviews in previous bodies, some saying it’s accelerating a plan that poses a lot of concerns.

The trail access points can be built on the lots regardless of the rezoning, but changing them from residential to conservancy would protect the land indefinitely from other types of development.

The council also will vote on moving a new senior center into LaCrosse Footwear building (also the Tribune’s new home in a few months). The plan received pushback from seniors, and last week the Finance and Personnel Committee referred it straight to council without recommendation.