Olivia Herken: Trails, senior center on La Crosse city's agenda

The La Crosse Common Council will meet Thursday, casting votes on a number of issues.
The rezoning of two land parcels on 29th Street that would be used as access points for the proposed Grandma’s Gateway trail will go before the council. The proposal received mixed reviews in previous bodies, some saying it’s accelerating a plan that poses a lot of concerns.
The trail access points can be built on the lots regardless of the rezoning, but changing them from residential to conservancy would protect the land indefinitely from other types of development.
The council also will vote on moving a new senior center into LaCrosse Footwear building (also the Tribune’s new home in a few months). The plan received pushback from seniors, and last week the Finance and Personnel Committee referred it straight to council without recommendation.
On Monday, the Board of Public Works gave numerous North Side homeowners permission to continue pumping water from their basements into the street. Some of them said they’ve been pumping straight for nearly a full year, a testament to the wettest season on record for the La Crosse area.
The Community Development Committee will decide Tuesday on whether to accept a $350,900 grant from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services that would help fix homes identified with a risk for lead poisoning.
Primary day
The race for Onalaska mayor will appear on Feb. 18 ballot, narrowing the three candidates down to two. Currently running are Terry Bauer, Kim Smith (I) and Jim Binash.
No county board races will be on the primary ballot, but the statewide election for a new Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice will.
Voters can register same-day at the polls with a valid photo ID and proof of residence, such as a billing statement or lease.