A second spot on the Onalaska City Council for District 3 is up for grabs in a race between Boondi Iyer and incumbent Ron Gjertsen, whose first term as alderperson expires this year.
Both are longtime residents of Onalaska. Iyer has lived in Onalaska for 16 years; Gjertsen for 20 years.
Given Onalaska’s rapid growth in recent years, and subsequent increases in traffic and housing developments, Iyer said proper road planning and public safety are her top priorities for the city.
“I am very excited about (Onalaska’s downtown development) project,” said Iyer, referring to Great River Residences, a $16.4 million residential and commercial project that overlooks the Black River and Lake Onalaska.
A developed riverfront where people could take their families would be a boon to the people of Onalaska, the way that La Crosse’s riverfront has been for that city, Iyer said.
Gjertsen, who voted against the council’s general approval plan for Great River Residences, said he wasn’t against development that keeps properties occupied.
However, the residents in that area don’t want any more development, Gjertsen said.
Gjertsen, who considers himself a conservative voice on the council, said the two biggest issues facing the city are taxation and annexation.
“The city has been very good at overtaxing,” Gjertsen said.
The city has built a surplus of “liquid assets” when they should be taxing less or returning those revenue dollars back to the property owners, Gjertsen said.
On the subject of annexation, Gjertsen voted against bringing an Abbey Road Kwik Trip in the town of Onalaska into the city of Onalaska. The rest of the common council voted in favor of the annexation.
When asked about the formation of a metropolitan sewerage district, both candidates said they would need more information before taking a specific stance.
Iyer said she supports regionalization in general.
“Onalaska’s success is tied to the success of the region,” Iyer said. “We all do better together, but each community must share in the responsibility for providing essential services to the Coulee Region and contributions must be fair for all communities.”
Gjertsen said that it was important to keep Onalaska’s identity. “I represent the city of Onalaska. I have no concerns with what La Crosse is doing or what the other areas are doing.”
