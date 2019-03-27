A focus on finance and a passion for the people in their community are driving the campaigns of Onalaska District 2 incumbent councilman Gerald Every and challenger Dan Stevens.
Every, who identifies as nonpartisan and fiscally independent, is committed to addressing what he calls possible over-taxation of residents and the unacceptable spending on nonbudgeted items, in favor of returning surplus funds to the taxpayer or lowering the upcoming year’s tax levy.
“I know what it takes to meet a payroll and pay taxes,” Every said. “I also know what it means to be a taxpayer with the ever-present bureaucratic rules, regulations, fees, permits, extra assessments and utility costs.”
The common council, rather than the mayor, city administrator or department heads, should determine growth and infrastructure and pay and benefit parameters, Every says. “The common council as a whole should determine the city’s representation and membership in other units of government, committees, coalitions and groups (and) re-evaluate, on a cost-benefit basis, specific programs that are consistently losing money,” he said.
Stevens credits the city’s “fiscally conservative and prudent approach to finances” for maintaining roads and services and keeping tax rates lower than surrounding communities. Protecting the city’s bond rating and maintaining current infrastructure levels without increasing homeowner property taxes, finding new revenue ideas for growth of enterprise funds and promoting tourism are priorities.
Stevens says he believes Every’s policies “to be penny-wise, yet dollar-foolish.”
“The incumbent proposed resolutions which deviated from our proven path but was unable to explain his method, nor how his method could benefit Onalaska, nor could he cite any municipality that had interest in his proposal,” Stevens said. “The risk we face with divergent economic policies are the negative impact on our bond rating. Underwriters have stated on record that Onalaska’s management and sound fiscal policy is attractive to the bond market. At the most recent sale, we saved $655,000 in future interest payments compared to expected proceeds as a result of Onalaska’s fiscal policy and overall demand. Every’s insistence on depleting reserves jeopardizes future savings and our excellent bond rating.”
Wanting to see Onalaska thrive, Every says he is an advocate for those those “who cannot defend themselves,” dedicated to speaking up, holding others accountable and defending his municipality. He promotes cooperation but is “not shy about having a spirited debate and suggesting solutions rather than surrendering to the ‘go-along-to-get-along crowd.’”
“We must change the current common council committee system to allow alderpersons to ask questions without impunity,” Every says. “Currently ours is a rigged process which intimidates certain members from speaking their minds or suggesting alternatives and effectively kills debate. This is unacceptable.”
Stevens says he has a positive relationship with many city officials and works well with others who act with the city’s best interests in mind. Every’s tendencies, he says, are “abrasive” and his opponent lacks understanding of parliamentary procedure.
“In the last budget cycle, Alderpersons Every and Gjertsen voted to approve 2019 expenditures, but in a separate vote, blocked funding those expenditures,” Stevens said. “This recklessness created a crisis where Onalaska committed to a year’s worth of expenses but lacked the ability to pay them. The council was forced to raid city reserves in a compromise to avert homeowners not receiving tax bills and city employees not getting paid in 2019.”
Every is in favor of a regional governance system through the formation of a Metropolitan Sewerage District, believing it will increase bargaining power over sewer treatment rates and offer some control of the fiscal and physical management of the unified district. Every is also interested in a similar approach to fire services.
“We do have agreements for mutual aid in case of fire, but we need to go even further and consider establishing new fire stations on mutual borders with each other and sharing the cost and staffing,” Every said.
Stevens has concerns about the city’s control over rates and fees, loss of autonomy and resolution of disputes between municipalities and subsidization.
“A cost-benefit analysis would determine if and how much savings the city could realize,” Stevens said. “Dollars saved would then have to be weighed against what we might lose. There are a lot of points that need clarification. ... Once we understand what the entire regionalization package looks like, only then can we determine if it’s good business for Onalaska.”
