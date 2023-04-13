The town of Onalaska and the village of Holmen are both considering opening town and county roads to all terrain vehicles and utility task vehicles.

At a Onalaska Town Board meeting Tuesday, board members discussed a possible ordinance to open roads to ATV/UTV use, but took no action on the issue.

The issue came before the town board after 54 verified town residents signed a petition in favor of opening the roads to ATV/UTV use. The petition and issue was on the town’s agenda for the first time last month.

Residents who spoke in favor of opening roads cited increased recreational activity for the summer and using the ATVs as an alternative commuter vehicle.

In response to the initial petition, a second petition in opposition was circulated around the town. Over 130 verified town residents signed the petition opposing the potential ordinance.

Those in opposition to the potential ordinance said they are concerned about road conditions, neighborhood noise and pedestrian and vehicle safety.

The board members agreed that they are not ready to approve or deny an ordinance. Discussion of the potential ordinance will remain on the town’s agenda for board meetings to come.

The village of Holmen is also considering a similar ordinance. At a Law Enforcement Committee meeting Tuesday, members discussed a potential ATV/UTV ordinance and county rules in regards to ATV use.

Both municipalities are reviewing other town ordinances that have opened roads to additional vehicle use.

The Town of Holland recently passed an ordinance to open all town roads to ATV/UTV use. Towns of Farmington and Hamilton have specified routes for ATVs/UTVs.

County and state ATV road rules

Wisconsin state statute allows ATVs and UTVs to operate on a state highway in certain cases, however an ATV ordinance must be enacted by a municipality and/or county before operation can occur.

La Crosse County currently has a county wide ordinance that pertains to ATV/UTV use on approved routes. Approved routes must have signage indicating when the route begins and ends.

All vehicle operators and passengers must:

Obey posted roadway speed limits

Ride in a single file

Only ride on the far right of paved portion of the roadway

Headlights and taillights must be on at all times

If under 18 years of age, passengers and operators must wear a helmet

Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources also has rules and regulations for ATV and UTV use that municipalities must abide by, since the department is tasked with ATV registration.

The department specifies ATV and UTV design and manufacturing requirements. It also mandates that current registration for the vehicle must be displayed.

In regards to operation requirements, the department specifies the operator must have a valid ATV safety certificate. No one under the age of 16 can operate a UTV, but to operate an ATV the individual must be 12 years of age. However, operators between the ages of 12 to 15 must be accompanied by an adult.

Safety equipment such as helmets and seat belts “should be the norm,” the department stated.

Some surrounding counties have passed ordinances to open county trunk highways to ATV/UTV use. Jackson County allows use on all county highways and Monroe County allows it on all highways unless otherwise indicated.