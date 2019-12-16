Onalaska Mayor Joe Chilsen retires for health reasons

Onalaska Mayor Joe Chilsen has loved everything about his job, from giving advice to third graders named “Mayor for the Day” to talking on the phone with citizens; however, his health is conflicting with his desire to serve, he said Monday.

Chilsen retired Monday after more than seven years as Onalaska’s mayor for undisclosed medical reasons, he announced during a press event. He had four months left of his term, which is up for re-election in April.

Chilsen described the move as “one of the most difficult decisions I’ve ever had to make.”

“I have some medical issues that need to be resolved, and Onalaska needs a mayor able to work at the level the citizens deserve,” Chilsen said.

Chilsen noted his favorite things about the job, including reading to kindergarteners, taking third graders around City Hall and taking care of Onalaskans’ problems when he could.

“I’m not very good at taking care of myself if you ask my wife, but this is something I can’t avoid this time,” Chilsen said.

Chilsen was sad to leave office without seeing the Great River Landing project completed or the proposed Onalaska Dahl Honda dealership come to fruition, but said he put off retirement as long as he could.