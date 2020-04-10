One night, four meetings: city officials pass number of key COVID-19 policies, and more

In a mash-up of meetings Thursday night, La Crosse city officials handled a number of issues spanning from parking lot plans to virus-related relief grants.
Rampant with various technical issues, family members making brief appearances and sound-offs of appreciation for each other, four groups met back-to-back on Thursday night.
The City Planning Commission, Judiciary and Administration Committee, Finance and Personnel Committee and the La Crosse Common Council all met via livestream during the course of two hours. The four groups usually meet individually over two weeks.
To comply with Gov. Tony Evers's safer-at-home order, almost all city officials tuned-in virtually, but Mayor Tim Kabat and support staff were still present at City Hall, as were several community members, there to speak on issues.
Among the nearly 100 agenda items — many of them carried over from one committee to the next or voted on in a consent agenda — a number of rezonings, ordinance changes, permits and bids were approved or referred for 30 days.
But highlights from the night included several moves related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
One of them was acknowledging successors for the mayor and all 13 council members, a necessary step that comes with a declared emergency, which was declared on April 2 and approved Thursday night.
Successors for Mayor Kabat were already approved at the meeting.
Council president Martin Gaul, Fire Chief Ken Gilliam and Police Chief Shawn Kudron are all next in line, in that order, should Kabat become incapable of fulfilling his duties during the emergency.
The 13 council members were also tasked with naming two successors for their respective seats, as well, and will bring those names to next month's council meeting for approval.
Guidelines are yet to be released for those successors, but it was stated at the meeting that they need to be residents of the district.
Officials also moved dollars around for COVID-19 emergency funding, which included about $540,000 in leftovers from the 2019 budget, and about $138,076 in the 2020 contingency fund.
The council also approved the small-business relief grant, after some discussion.
The grant, which was announced two weeks ago, provides about $350,000 in total to be disbursed between small businesses around the city who are seeing massive cuts because of the pandemic closures.
One council member tried to pass a 30-day referral on the bill, hoping that details could be ironed out about the relief grant in order for it to sustain businesses longer, pointing out the uncertainty of how long closures would last.
"I have serious concerns about trying to compensate every business in this entire city," council member Jessica Olson said. "I think it's way beyond our capacity to make these promises at such an early time."
"Does this city have the money to provide life support for these businesses for three months?," she said, adding that businesses could rely on savings or state and federal grants in the meantime.
"It's not going to be back to normal for quite a while," she added.
Several council members did speak in favor of the bill, though, with council member Doug Happel saying that "30 days could be life or death for some small businesses."
The planning department drafted the small-business relief grant in a matter of weeks, pulling the funding together, and drafting a set of terms and an application.
The initial deadline for businesses to apply is April 24, which Olson suggested was too soon, and that some businesses might not realize they need help until it's too late.
Some concern was also shared that the requirements would lend money to businesses that are bound to close with or without city funding help, but were assured that while not every business will survive, the application process would navigate the right places to send the money.
"We do understand that we might have more demand than funds available," said City Planner Jason Gilman. "The crisis at hand, and of course the forced closures, we felt that this was something that needed to be addressed very, very quickly."
There are a number of terms a business must meet to be eligible for the grant, including being for-profit, having fewer than 75 employees and being current on all city and tax payments.
Other terms include providing proof that the business could retain staffing for at least six months if provided the grant.
Each approved business is eligible for anywhere between $1,000 to $25,000, providing $5,000 per 10 employees.
The council did approve the grant. As of last week, at least 100 businesses have already shown interest in the grant, according to the planning department.
But amid all of the city government duties, the meeting was not without clear messages of hope and resilience, too.
"I am so proud of all of you," Mayor Kabat said to staff and volunteers who worked the Tuesday election despite the pandemic concerns. "I want to thank you for making sure we had a safe, fair and free election."
"I love you guys and can't wait to hopefully see you all again soon," one council member said.
Kabat also pointed out that the spread of COVID-19 is slow-moving in La Crosse, with just 25 cases reported in the county on Thursday, 17 of them recovered and still no fatalities.
"Our goal, of course, is to stay strong together and to stay at home so that we can beat this virus and get back to recovery, and get back to normal as soon as possible."
