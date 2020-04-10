One night, four meetings: city officials pass number of key COVID-19 policies, and more

"I have serious concerns about trying to compensate every business in this entire city," council member Jessica Olson said. "I think it's way beyond our capacity to make these promises at such an early time."

"Does this city have the money to provide life support for these businesses for three months?," she said, adding that businesses could rely on savings or state and federal grants in the meantime.

"It's not going to be back to normal for quite a while," she added.

Several council members did speak in favor of the bill, though, with council member Doug Happel saying that "30 days could be life or death for some small businesses."

The planning department drafted the small-business relief grant in a matter of weeks, pulling the funding together, and drafting a set of terms and an application.

The initial deadline for businesses to apply is April 24, which Olson suggested was too soon, and that some businesses might not realize they need help until it's too late.

Some concern was also shared that the requirements would lend money to businesses that are bound to close with or without city funding help, but were assured that while not every business will survive, the application process would navigate the right places to send the money.