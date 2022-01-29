Only one La Crosse County Board race for Feb. 15 primary, meet the candidates here

The race for District 7 is the only La Crosse County Board election that will appear in the spring primary next month.

Three total candidates are vying for the seat, including incumbent Gary Padesky and former supervisor for the district, Sharon Hampson. Newcomer and realtor Ellie McLoone has also joined the race.

Only two will remain after a primary race on Feb. 15.

All 30 La Crosse County Board districts are up for reelection this year and will appear on the ballot for the April 5 spring election. To find information about voting, visit MyVote.wi.gov.

The Tribune asked all three District 7 candidates a series of questions about the race and their platforms. Their responses are below:

Sharon Hampson

Age: 70

Education: BA in Elementary and Special Education and Masters in Counseling and Psychology

Occupation: Retired after 25 years in public schools, YWCA, Couleecap

Political experience: 18 years on County Board, 2002-2020

Why do you want to serve on the La Crosse County Board, and what is something you'd want to accomplish if elected?

I am seeking this office because I believe I have a wealth of knowledge and experience in county government. While I was on the County Board, I was considered a leader, having held several leadership positions, including First Vice-Chair of the board and chair of the Health and Human Services Board. I also pursued my passion for public health at the state and national level. I was privileged to work with staff at the CDC on various projects. In my first term, I would like to continue work on ARPA funding projects and clean water. I had started an effort to address the issue of nitrate pollution in private wells and I would like to see that through. In addition, we are now facing PFAS pollution on French Island. Clean water is essential to life.

La Crosse County has received nearly $22 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The current board has already divided the funds into categories, but what do you think is the most important projects this unprecedented funding should be spent on?

While all the proposed ARPA projects are laudable and will help our community to come out of the pandemic, I can't help but notice that three of them are about housing. The fact that there are 88 public school children without permanent housing is appalling. There is no way those children can get the most out of their education without the stability of assured housing. In addition, we have people who are chronically without shelter, due to mental health and poverty issues, as well as stagnant wages and lack of access to affordable health care. The county allocated $500,000 to aid in the solutions to homelessness while I was on the board. While that has helped, it will take continued effort to make more of a difference in the lives of people without shelter.

Another family-friendly proposal is affordable, good-quality child care. The lack of this is an impediment to parents getting and keeping good jobs. In addition, the effort to reach carbon-neutrality by 2050 is important, as is stormwater improvement and skilled trades training. The improvement to Hillview Nursing Home is a project that I could help with, as I previously worked on redesigning Lakeview Nursing Home. It is obvious that the County Board has chosen eight worthwhile areas.

What ideas do you have on improving the collaboration and regionalization between the county and municipalities?

Collaboration among different levels of government is something that I was part of while on the board. Open communication is the key to collaboration. There are so many areas that can best be addressed by a coalition of county and municipal governments. Consolidation and sharing of services is also an avenue to be pursued. Progress will take all of us working together.

Ellie McLoone

Age: 57

Education: BS in Education from the University of Wisconsin-Madison

Occupation: Realtor, sales

Political experience: I've been selected on several committees promoting tourism, small business — shopping locally and city development integrating a metropolis environment within a suburban setting. This will be my first elected position.

Why do you want to serve on the La Crosse County Board, and what is something you'd want to accomplish if elected?

Dedicate my time to the city I was born and raised in to address community concerns of safety, spending and homelessness.

La Crosse County has received nearly $22 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The current board has already divided the funds into categories, but what do you think is the most important projects this unprecedented funding should be spent on?

The sewer and water system needs to be addressed to handle storm waters. The earmarks addressing the homeless situation within the proposal currently are important. Broadband capabilities in rural areas to help in schools and first responders.

What ideas do you have on improving the collaboration and regionalization between the county and municipalities?

The main goals between county and municipalities is to collaborate on providing safe communities, drivable roadways, proper sewer/water system and social services.

Gary W. Padesky (i)

Age: 65

Education: La Crosse Central High School

Occupation: Self-employed for 18 years, city of La Crosse for 22-and-a-half years

Political experience: Six years on La Crosse Common Council and two years on the La Crosse County Board

Why do you want to continue to serve on the La Crosse County Board, and what is something you'd want to accomplish if elected?

I love working with and helping people. I really wanted to help improve the collaboration between city and county governments. I believe there has been a big improvement between the two. I have a very vocal and yet lighthearted approach to issues. I try to keep conversation moving. I believe conversation is a good thing.

La Crosse County has received nearly $22 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The current board has already divided the funds into categories, but what do you think is the most important projects this unprecedented funding should be spent on?

Affordable housing. Bridge housing for families. We have so many families who need help. Skilled trades training. Another form of education is a great thing to help people improve their quality of life while helping the community. Child care. Neighborhood Model. This will really help our single family mothers and fathers with being able to work or attend school knowing their children are in a safe environment.

What ideas do you have on improving the collaboration and regionalization between the county and municipalities?

I believe when sitting down and talking with municipalities they have to know that you are willing to listen to both sides of the issues and be able to change your mind. Working together on issues (as what we did in the Ebner Coulee floodplain) we are able to make a huge difference in people's lives.

