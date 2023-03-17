La Crosse County will enter a settlement agreement with the distributors and manufacturer of opioids. The count also is joining a nationwide initiative to reduce the number of people with mental illnesses in county jail.

The county's Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the two resolutions Thursday.

The opioid settlement is the second from a multistate litigation against opioid manufacturers and distributors that the county joined, along with 70 other Wisconsin counties, in 2018.

The second settlement is an estimated $2.7 million that will be distributed to the county over 10 to 15 years because each manufacturer and distributor is under a different settlement payout timeline.

This second batch of defendants includes pharmaceutical distributors like Walgreens, Walmart and CVS and smaller manufacturers of opioids Allergan Finance and Teva Pharmaceuticals.

In 2021, the first settlement concluded and it was determined La Crosse County would get $3.4 million, again paid out over 9 to 18 years.

The initiative to reduce mental illness in jails, called Stepping Up, was launched in 2015 as a partnership between the Council of State Governments Justice Center, the National Association of Counties and the American Psychiatric Association Foundation.

Tonya van Tol, justice support services manager at the county, said currently there is no alternative place in the county for people with serious mental illnesses who commit a crime. The initiative is an urgent need to address this gap, according to van Tol.

Stepping Up works to provide counties with resources and tools to effect comprehensive, cross-systems changes that address the prevalence of mental illness and substance use disorders in local justice systems.