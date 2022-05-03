Outdoor dining could be permanent summer fixture in La Crosse, businesses will need permits

Seeing diners enjoying their meals and drinks outdoors might become an occurrence every summer in La Crosse under a new change heading before the city council.

The city is looking to offer its Outdoor Cafe Program each year, an initiative that began in 2020 to offer relief to bars and restaurants that had to limit its service during the pandemic.

The program newly allowed businesses to set up tables in city streets and sidewalks, and was "very popular," according to city staff. But instead of bringing the program back each year to be approved, the city wants to make it a permanent fixture.

"There was a strong desire from the community to have a more permanent solution to this," said Tim Acklin with the city's Planning Department.

The Judiciary & Administration Committee approved an ordinance change Tuesday night that merges the program into an existing city law.

The program will look similar to previous years, but instead of suspending some requirements like it did during the height of the pandemic, the city will now require new fees and permits.

Businesses will need to apply for and receive a "street privilege permit" to participate. The applications will be reviewed and approved by the Board of Public Works, which meets weekly.

Those wanting to sell alcohol in the outdoor dining spaces will also need to expand their liquor licenses this time around. Vertical drinking, or individuals who are standing and drinking in the dining area, is still prohibited.

Additionally, businesses wanting to build any type of structure, such as a platform, will require building permits.

Getting approval may take a little longer for businesses this time around, Acklin said, because of the new processes, but he said the city is hoping to expedite the process as much as possible.

Like last year, the outdoor dining areas can occupy approved on-street parking spaces, parts of sidewalks or other public right-of-ways such as parking lots or green spaces. Barriers are still required to separate the dining area from vehicular traffic.

The dining areas can be open between April and November each year.

"There's already a bunch of businesses clambering at the gate waiting to apply," Acklin said.

Other cities around the state and country are making similar moves, such as Madison, where officials voted this spring to make its outdoor dining "Streatery" program permanent.

The La Crosse Common Council will vote on the program next Thursday.

