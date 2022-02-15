Padesky, Hampson to face off in April rematch for La Crosse County Board's District 7

Incumbent Gary Padesky will face off against his predecessor Sharon Hampson for the District 7 seat on the La Crosse County Board after Tuesday's primary election.

With all precincts reporting at about 8:30 p.m. Padesky, 65, received the most votes of the night with 424 total tallies and just under 52% according to the La Crosse County Clerk's unofficial canvass. Padesky has served on the county board since 2020 when he beat Hampson for her seat.

Hampson, 70, received just over 30% of the vote with 247 total ballots cast her way. She represented District 7 for 20 years prior to Padesky, from 2002-2020.

Newcomer and realtor Ellie McLoone received 107 tallies and 13% of the vote. There were three write-in votes.

Previously, Padesky also served on the La Crosse Common Council for six years and was a city employee for more than two decades. He is a graduate of La Crosse Central High School.

Hampson previously worked in public schools, the YWCA and Couleecap. She has a bachelor's degree in elementary and special education and a master's in counseling and psychology.

In their previous challenge in 2020, Padesky edged out Hampson with just over 100 votes.

The two will appear on the April 5 ballot with the remainder of the 30 total La Crosse County Board races up for re-election this spring.

