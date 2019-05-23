People will need to pay to park on the streets closest to the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and Western Technical College starting this week.
A pilot program to charge $1 per hour to park on city streets surrounding the two campuses will get started as city of La Crosse staff put up signs directing people to pay for parking using the Passport Parking app or by calling 608-466-1000. Paid parking will be in effect 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday.
The app, which can be found in the Apple Store or Google Play Store, as well as at ppprk.com, will ask users to put in a zone number, listed on the sign.
People will be limited to parking in those areas for up to four hours per calendar day.
The goal of the program is to help spread out the parking near campus and help offset the cost of running the parking utility, Mayor Tim Kabat said.
“We’re looking for ways for the users of the parking to contribute to the cost of parking,” he said.
It costs about $1.5 million to run the parking utility, which doesn’t include the debt service to pay for the construction of the Pine Street Ramp a couple years ago.
“The idea of having some sort of a paid system is one of the ways to manage a very much in demand commodity,” Kabat said.
Without management, areas of congestion, like those streets nearest campus, cause problems for neighbors, who have long asked the city to come up with a solution.
“We’re hoping that there will be more changeover, so those on-street spaces will be utilized by the greatest number of people,” Kabat said.
Charging for on-street parking will also pave the way for parking benefit districts, where residents — including both homeowners and renters — would be able to decide to charge for parking within a designated area and use those funds for neighborhood improvements or services.
When will they start charging for workers to park at City Hall?
