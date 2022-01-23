Parks director to request ARPA funds for additional study on lead in La Crosse River Marsh

One more study is needed to find a possible solution to the lead contamination in La Crosse’s River Marsh, and the director of the city’s Park, Recreation & Forestry Department is hoping to use COVID relief money to fund it.

That’s the update director Jay Odegaard gave to the Board of Park Commissioners on Thursday, describing that the process to address the contamination is currently at a “stalemate.”

The marsh has been contaminated with lead left over from the La Crosse Gun Club, which was housed in Myrick Park from 1929 to 1963 and shot targets over the marsh. A 2015 study found that 50,000 lead pellets per square meter remained imbedded in the underwater soil and has left behind high levels of lead and PAH, or polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons.

Finding solutions has been complicated, though, with concerns that any type of cleanup could do more harm to the marsh.

“What we’re looking at doing is completing one more study,” Odegaard said. “What that study will allow us to do is continue negotiations with the (Department of Natural Resources) on how we’re going to address certain hotspots related to the marsh.”

The Board of Public Works, which is the technical group that oversees the marsh (although the Parks Department staff manages it), approved conducting the additional study last fall, Odegaard said. But at the time there was no funding.

Now the city’s funding from the American Rescue Plan Act could be the solution.

The city recently outlined a plan that includes spending about 60% of $18.5 million leftover from ARPA on water, sewer and broadband infrastructure, and this new study could potentially fit in that category.

Odegaard said he wanted to notify the Park Board of the request in part because of the importance of the marsh, but also to get it on the radar of council members.

“As we’ve watched resolutions regarding ARPA funding come before the council last month, there’s still a little bit of hesitation of how that funding source lays out,” Odegaard said.

This study would hopefully connect the final dots for the city and the state as they have juggled the responsibility of finding a solution over the last few years. Odegaard said the city wants to choose a solution that has the support of the DNR.

Those solutions will themselves be a delicate balance, Odegaard emphasized, and there are quite a few options on the table that range from a minimal to “much more substantial” impact on the marsh.

“But the point that I want to get across tonight to the Park Board is that this next piece to the marsh project is crucial in its timing,” Odegaard said. “That we’re able to push forward and get this study done, which will paint the picture for the solution.”

The Park Board did not take any action on the study and instead were only updated on the plans. Odegaard said that the item will be brought back to the Board of Public Works next. The city council has set in place that all spending of ARPA dollars will need to be approved by them.

