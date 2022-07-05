Part of West Ave to close starting Friday for La Crosse Street construction project

Part of West Avenue will be closed starting on Friday, July 8 as crews continue the construction project on La Crosse Street.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and city of La Crosse, this closure will allow crews to begin the next phase of the project, which is reconstructing the intersection of La Crosse Street and West Avenue.

West Avenue will be closed to traffic between Pine and La Crosse streets by 6 p.m. on Friday. This closure is expected to last for about three days, though the timeline is weather dependent.

There will still be access to businesses and residences during the closure. The intersection is home to a Kwik Trip, Cool Beans Coffee Shop, Five Star Eggroll and more, and is next to the UW-La Crosse campus.

During the closure, drivers are being encouraged to use Main Street, Losey Boulevard and Gillette Street as detour routes.

Crews are currently working to repair La Crosse Street, a thoroughfare that has become infamous over the years for its potholes and deterioration.

The project will construct two, 11-foot driving lanes and a 12-foot wide center turning lane, as well as bike lanes and flashing beacons for pedestrian and bike traffic. The construction runs between West and Losey.

The $4.5 million project began last month and is expected to be completed by late November.

